MOUNT CALVARY — Luther Prep participated in the Hilltopper Invite at Sheboygan Lutheran in Sheboygan.
The girls varsity team took second place with 36 points, falling behind Cedar Grove-Belgium by five points. Prep was led by Jemma Habben (2nd place in 21 minutes, 7 seconds), Kate Mensching (5th, 22:14), Alexis Veenhuis (8th, 22:22), Hope Sulzle (14th, 22:51) and Alana Sulzle (17th, 22:51).
The boys varsity team took sixth place with 163 points, led by Ezekiel Finkbeiner (17th place, 18:11), Elliott Heiderich (22nd, 18:38), Teagan Koelpin (39th, 20:27), Nathan Rundgren (42nd, 20:40) and Jason Horn (43rd, 20:44).
“For the boys varsity runners today, this was definitely a character-building opportunity,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. “We had a couple of our top guys out this week, which gave an opportunity for a couple of the next-tier runners to step up, and they did as well as they could. The competition was the best we have seen so far this season, and it was a fast course. It is certainly something that we can build on for the future.
“The girls varsity team continues to show up, meet after meet, with remarkable consistency. We have a great combination of senior leaders and new additions to the team this year that have really been able to push each other. I commend our senior varsity runners, Kate Mensching and Hope Sulzle, for modeling that hard work, day in and day out.”
The Phoenix compete in Fontana at Duck Pond on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
