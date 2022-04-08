Lakeside Lutheran’s Jenna Shadoski scores a run during the team’s eight-run second inning against Luther Prep at home in a Capitol North game on Thursday. The Warriors won 19-4 and Shadoski went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles.
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team amassed 16 hits and topped Luther Prep 19-4 in the Capitol North opener for both teams at LLHS on Thursday.
The Phoenix struck first with three runs in the opening inning before the Warriors (2-0, 1-0 Capitol North) scored eight times in the second frame on four hits. Jenna Shadoski, who was 3-for-5, doubled in a pair to make it 3-3. Jordan Genz, who drove in six runs, capped the inning with a two-RBI single.
In Lakeside’s six-run third inning, Greta Pingel and Nora Statz produced back-to-back run-scoring hits, Kieghtan Rank helped her own cause with an RBI base knock, Chloe Berg singled home a run followed by a Genz two-run triple.
Rank allowed two earned on three hits and struck out three in four innings.
Pingel, who doubled twice, and Genz both had three hits as the Warriors tallied seven extra-base hits.
“Give Luther Prep credit, they came out of the gate well,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “We didn’t start out strong in the top of the first, but the offense was aggressive and well timed all night.
“Kieghtan settled in to get the win and our bats and base running stayed locked in all night. Seven hitters had multi-hit games and did a nice job of stringing hits together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.