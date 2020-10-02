REEDSBURG — Lake Mills’ volleyball team lost a nonconference match in four sets to host Reedsburg on Thursday.
The L-Cats (5-9) fell 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 22-25 to the Beavers.
Senior middle blocker Katie Palmer tallied 10 kills and junior setter Sydney Lewellin distributed 35 assists. Junior defensive specialist Katelyn Kitsembel led the team in aces (two) and digs (27). Junior Gabby Hack blocked five shot attempts.
Lake Mills hosts Luther Prep on Monday at 6:45 p.m. for a league match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.