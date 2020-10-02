L-Cats beaten by Beavers

REEDSBURG — Lake Mills’ volleyball team lost a nonconference match in four sets to host Reedsburg on Thursday.

The L-Cats (5-9) fell 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 22-25 to the Beavers.

Senior middle blocker Katie Palmer tallied 10 kills and junior setter Sydney Lewellin distributed 35 assists. Junior defensive specialist Katelyn Kitsembel led the team in aces (two) and digs (27). Junior Gabby Hack blocked five shot attempts.

Lake Mills hosts Luther Prep on Monday at 6:45 p.m. for a league match.

