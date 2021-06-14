WALES — Kettle Moraine won by mercy rule over Janesville Parker on Tuesday with 13 goals. The Lasers appeared headed for a similar result over Watertown with a 7-0 halftime lead.
Despite the 90 degree temperature, the Goslings decided they wanted to force the Lasers to play the full 90 minutes.
Autumn Meyers and Lily Gifford scored second half goals for the fifth-seeded Goslings, who held the top-seeded Lasers out of the net in the second half to make the final 7-2 result a little more respectable.
Elena Zuchowski scored three of the seven first-half goals for Kettle Moraine (8-5-0).
Watertown (7-5-0) responded with the goal by Meyers off a through ball from Gifford in the 51st minute. Gifford scored off a free kick nearly four minutes later.
The Lasers outshot the Goslings 40-8. Senior keeper Jadyn Zechzer made 25 saves for Watertown.
“We played an excellent second half,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said. “Lily sent Autumn a beautiful through ball and scored on a beautiful free kick. Jadyn made some spectacular saves in the second half. I was so proud of our team’s determination to turn it around in the second half.”
Kettle Moraine 7 0 — 7
Watertown 0 2 — 2
First half — KM: Zuchowski, 0:27; Kacsur (Zuchowski), 11:21; Haertle , 14:36; Zuchowski (Craven), 20:41; Kacsur, 28:15; Pitrowski, 30:24; Zuchowski, 32:02.
Second half — W: Meyers (Gifford), 50:42; Gifford, 54:30.
Saves: WKM (Panella) 3; W (Zechzer) 25.
