LAKE MILLS — Senior defensive back Brendan McKenna had two huge pass breakups in the end zone and senior running back Micah Cody had two long fourth-quarter rushing scores.
Those plays helped Lakeside Lutheran’s football team defeat Luther Prep 30-15 in a Capitol Conference game on Homecoming at LLHS on Friday.
McKenna was targeted on 3rd down and 4 from the 14-yard line and batted down an Elijah Shevey offering for senior wide receiver Nick Montgomery. On fourth down, McKenna defended a pass to junior tight end Marcus Fitzsimmons, leading to a turnover on downs.
A few plays later, Cody, who finished with 185 yards on 13 attempts, ran off right tackle, beat a tackle before picking up a block downfield on a 76-yard touchdown scamper.
“The handoff came and then the tight end and tackle had a great double combo (block). On the outside they went for an ankle tackle and I just out ran it,” Cody said of the score that gave the Warriors a 23-7 advantage with 7 minutes, 19 seconds remaining. “It was all green from there. It was a good block by Brendan McKenna. I wouldn’t have had that touchdown if he didn’t come down there.”
The Phoenix (0-2, 0-2 Capitol Conference) answered in less than three minutes.
Senior Atticus Lawrenz returned the ensuing kick about to midfield and Shevey, a senior, connected with senior tight end Alex Gregorius for a first down to the Lakeside 27.
A first-down run and some tough yards by senior tailback Jon Holtz set the Phoenix up at the 1-yard line where Shevey snuck it in for the score. Shevey rolled to his right and hit Holtz in the corner of the end zone for a successful 2-point try, making it a one-score game again at 23-15 with 4:59 to play.
The Warriors continued to churn out tough yards as they did all night. Senior running back Ian Olszewski moved the chains on the ground and Cody ran it for five yards. A Luther Prep false-start penalty on a hard count by senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman led to another first down.
Cody picked up seven more yards and Chesterman carried for six to the LPS 41. Cody then broke off his second long run, again to the right sideline, to put an exclamation mark on 303 Warrior rushing yards, also putting the game out of reach.
“Aiming points and trusting blocks,” Cody said of what allowed the Lakeside backs to average 6.7 yards a carry. “The line was really good, better than last week. They opened holes for us. We got vertical on them. They are a fast team. We can’t hit the edge on them. We did our jobs and it worked out. Great coaching throughout this week.”
“I thought in the first half there were a couple of times where we were close to breaking one (long rush) but didn't,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer added. “I'll give them all the credit in the world, I thought they were tough on defense tonight. The yards came hard. Micah broke those two and I guess that’s probably the difference in the game.”
Lakeside’s win marks its 10th in 11 games in the annual rivalry dating back to 2010. The only Warrior loss was 9-7 at home last season.
“We don’t talk about revenge,” Bauer said. “We had our pride hurt last year. We certainly wanted to get a bad taste out of our mouths. It wasn’t the prettiest game in the world. We’ll take a win against them. They show up and give us their best every time we play.”
Trailing by 10 with 8:30 left, Luther Prep could have opted for a 32-yard field goal to make it a seven-point game. They elected to go for it and McKenna came through with a pass breakup, giving the Warriors (2-0, 1-0) the ball and a chance to extend the lead.
“We thought we had a good play call,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “It was a good pass. Thought it was a good call for that time. Just didn’t work out.”
The Warriors opened the game with a rush-heavy drive that resulted in a TD. Chesterman had a 26-yard run, McKenna picked up a first down before Chesterman scored on a keeper from a yard out.
“Their line was doing a good job getting to our linebackers and sealing that off,” Gregorius said of Lakeside’s run game “They keep plugging away and doing what they do.”
After the teams traded three and outs, The Phoenix got it on the Warrior 41 after a nice return by Lawrenz, who averaged 21 yards on five kick and punt returns.
“Atticus and the guys in front of him did a great job of getting us some extra yardage,” Gregorius said. “Early on, that was tough to come by.”
Montgomery made a contested grab inside the 10 and Shevey scored with a 1-yard plunge to square it at 7.
After a Warrior punt, Luther Prep had an offensive penalty followed by an Olszewski sack that set up 3rd and 40 from midfield. Holtz never cleanly fielded a pitch from Shevey that senior defensive lineman Joe Balistreri pounced on for the game’s first turnover.
Chesterman made the Phoenix pay with an 11-yard run up the gut, evading a pair of defenders, to make it 14-7 with 3:50 left in the 2nd.
Lakeside fumbled an exchange that senior defensive lineman Caleb Chmielewski covered up under two minutes to play.
Luther Prep gave it right back to end the half as senior defensive end Remy Matthews strip sacked Shevey. Balistreri recovered and the Warriors maintained their lead.
Shevey started to settle after halftime, hitting senior wideout Ben Cole for 30 yards. Senior fullback Rees Roecker had an 18-yard run that set up the Phoenix inside the Lakeside 30. The Warriors then forced a turnover on downs and started seizing momentum.
“As the game went on (Shevey) got more and more confident with what he was doing, his throws and the overall game,” Gregorius said. “Next week I expect him to be better and everyone to be better. Definitely as the game went on he gained more confidence with what was happening.”
A roughing the passer penalty put it in Phoenix territory. Cody then plowed through two guys on a 31-yard tote to the LPS 4. Jameson Schmidt’s 21-yard field goal made it 17-7 with 1:06 left in the third.
Luther Prep put together a drive of its own to answer with Montgomery going up to snare a 41-yard pass over McKenna downfield. Holtz then rushed for a gain of 23 on 3rd and 15 before the two McKenna defensive plays halted the scoring chance.
The Phoenix made it difficult for Chesterman, who was 3-for-6 passing for 21 yards while running it 12 times for 46 yards, and the Lakeside offense.
“They were doing a lot of blitzing on the inside,” Bauer said. “Because of the blitzing our pass protection was not up to snuff. They had us on the ropes. We tried to stay between the tackles.
“When we tried to get outside they had good penetration across the line. Those two long runs and some offsides penalties were keys to keeping that last drive going.”
Shevey finished 11-of-21 for 123 yards and Holtz carried it 13 times for 109 yards.
Cody made nine tackles and Olszewski had 8.5 stops, including two for losses.
“We had two tough opponents the first two weeks,” Gregorius said. “We’re thankful we have two games in. Hopefully we can keep moving forward with a third game next week.”
The Phoenix host Hustisford/Horicon next week in league play.
The Warriors play a nonconference game at unbeaten Baraboo next week.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 30,
LUTHER PREP 15
Luther Prep*7*0*0*8*—*15
Lakeside Lutheran*7*7*3*13*—*30
LL: Chesterman 1 run (Schmidt kick)
LP: Shevey 1 run (Balge kick)
LL: Chesterman 11 run (Schmidt kick)
LL: Schmidt 21 FG
LL: Cody 76 run (kick failed)
LP: Shevey 1 run (Holtz pass from Shevey)
LL: Cody 41 run (Schmidt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LP 18, LL 20.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LP 32-171; LL 45-303.
Passing yards — LP 123; LL 21.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LP 11-21-0; LL 3-6-0.
Penalties-yards — LP 13-105; LL 3-25.
Fumbles-lost — LP 2-2; LL 2-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.