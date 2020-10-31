The onside kick worked perfectly.
Watertown could have used a few more of them.
Facing a potent rushing attack, the Goslings stole a possession from Baraboo early in the third quarter by recovering an onside kick. Watertown quickly cashed in and scored, erasing what had been a 16-point deficit to take a 20-16 lead.
It was gone in seconds.
Senior running back Owen Nachtigal scored from 55 yards out on Baraboo’s next play from scrimmage, and the Thunderbirds never trailed again on their way to a 45-26 victory on Friday at Landsverk Field.
Baraboo (5-1) chewed up 362 yards on the ground behind the two-headed monster of Nachtigal (16 carries for 219 yards and three touchdowns) and junior quarterback Luna Larson (18 carries for 117 yards and one TD). Larson also threw for a score as the T-Birds avenged a 26-12 loss to Watertown on this field last season. The Goslings dropped to 2-4 with the loss on Senior Night.
Nachtigal opened the scoring with a 46-yard TD run on Baraboo’s opening possession. The Goslings responded with a drive into Baraboo territory, but emergency starter Brian Kronquist was intercepted by senior defensive back Quinn Mueller and the T-Birds took over at their own 41.
Baraboo ate up 28 yards on the ground, then took a two-score lead when Larson threw a 31-yard TD pass to junior receiver Riley Weyh on a fourth-and-11 play. Larson bought time in the pocket and lofted a dime for Weyh after he got behind coverage in the end zone. Nachitgal ran in his second two-point conversion of the game to give Baraboo a 16-0 lead with 8 minutes, 35 seconds left in the half.
Watertown answered on its second series, bolstered by junior Taylor Walter’s kick return to Baraboo’s 32. Kronquist scrambled and converted on a third-and-3 at the 21. Junior quarterback Caleb Huff entered the game once the Goslings got into the red zone and scored from 2 yards out. Senior kicker Branden Fischer’s point after made it 16-7 with 4:21 left in the second quarter.
The T-Birds threatened in the closing seconds, but junior Oliver Meyers picked off Larson at the Watertown 2 to keep it a nine-point game at halftime.
"Baraboo is a really strong, big physical team,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. "I thought we did some really good things in the first half. We had a turnover, and we had a score that got called back. We only had two possessions in the first half. They only had three. We were able to cause a turnover late and just gave up a play on fourth down. In the second half, we learned from some of the things we were doing (and started) bumping to their motion more. We were able to get a score.”
Huff directed the opening drive of the second half as the Goslings marched 61 yards to pay dirt. Huff completed a 16-yard pass to Meyers and picked up 11 on the ground, then found junior Aden Clark along the sideline for a 20-yard gain to make it first-and-goal at the 9. He capped off the drive with a throwback screen to junior tight end John Clifford for a 6-yard touchdown with 8:56 left in the third quarter.
Fischer’s point after attempt was blocked, but his onside kick moments later worked to perfection and the Goslings took over at Baraboo’s 35.
"It was a good time for it, especially because of a penalty that put them 15 yards further back,” Kamrath said. "We had repped that all year and we decided it was a good time for it.”
Huff took a shot on the sidelines, but Kronquist stepped in and converted a third-and-7 with his legs to the 25. Huff returned from there and hit Walter for 20 yards on a wheel route, then punched it in from 1 yard out. Fischer’s point after gave Watertown its only lead, up 20-16 with 7:19 to go in the third quarter.
Natchigal answered from there, busting an inside zone run to the house. Larson ran in the two-point conversion to put Baraboo up 24-20.
The Goslings drew a pass interference call to reach midfield, but the drive stalled on downs from there. The T-Birds drove 56 yards to regain a two-score lead, alternating chunk yardage runs from Nachtigal and Larson. Nachtigal finished off the drive from 2 yards out to push the lead to 10 points with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
Junior defensive back Kane Mahoney iced the game on the next series, stepping in front of a Huff pass intended for Clark and returning it 35 yards for a pick six and a 38-20 lead with 11:51 left in regulation.
Watertown scored one more time, with Huff finding junior tight end Brady Martin on a slip screen for a 12-yard touchdown with 8:08 to go. Larson answered with an 8-yard TD run to close out the scoring.
"They just made some big plays down the stretch,” Kamrath said.
"Outsiders probably have no idea, but we are battling through adversity on a daily basis with kids who are put in quarantine and kids who are injured. If you would have asked me on Wednesday, 'Are we going to play?' I would have said, no, we’re not going to play. The kids continued to fight and said, ‘We’re going to play through it, coach.' We found a way to be really competitive and gave ourselves a chance to win the game in the second half, but we just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch.”
Huff completed 11-of-18 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown. Kronquist led the Goslings in rushing with 12 carries for 54 yards, mixing in some waterbug moves while sacrificing his shoulder to dish out hits to defenders.
"Brian did a great job,” Kamrath said. "He hasn’t played quarterback since his sophomore year. Caleb was playing through an injury. Nathan Kehl was not able to play. It was quarterback by committee, with guys gutting it out who had to step up across the board.
"We had several starters out tonight, but we had kids who would fight and continue to work hard and continue to have a good positive attitude and we’ll continue to finish the season the right way. We’re just going to play it one game at a time. I felt horrible for (senior running back and linebacker) Dylan Sippel, who couldn’t be here on Senior Night tonight, because he was put in quarantine. It’s a tough way to not be able to finish your year here. We’ll continue to keep playing football and move forward."
Watertown closes out the regular season at Grafton on Friday.
BARABOO 45, WATERTOWN 26
Baraboo 8 8 14 15 — 45
Watertown 0 7 13 6 — 26
B — Natchigal 46 run (Nachitigal run)
B — Weyh 31 pass from Larson (Nachtigal run)
W — Huff 2 run (Fischer kick)
W — Clifford 6 pass from Huff (kick blocked)
W — Huff 1 run (Fischer kick)
B — Nachtigal 55 run (Larson run)
B — Nachitgal 2 run (run failed)
B — Mahoney 35 interception return (Larson run)
W —Martin 12 pass from Huff slip screen (run failed)
B — Larson 8 run (Henry kick)
First downs — B 16, W 16. By rush: B 14, W 7. By pass: B 0, W 6. By penalty: B 2, W 3. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) B 39-362. W 35-133. Passing Yards — B 60, W 135. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) B 5-8-1, W 13-23-2. Fumbles-lost — B 1-1, W 2-0. Penalties B 14-145 W 4-43
Individual Leaders — Rushing: B Nachtigal 16-219, Larson 18-117, W: Kronquist 12-54, Adrian 1-32. Passing: B Larson 5-8-60. W: Huff 11-18-97. Receiving:
B: Weyh 2-40, W: Meyers 3-47, Clark 3-38
