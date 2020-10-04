MINERAL POINT — Mineral Point had two kick-return touchdowns en route to taking down visiting Lake Mills 44-36 in a nonconference football game on Friday.
Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen finished 27-for-46 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Moen ran for two touchdowns to total nine scores for the season.
The Pointers (2-0) — ranked No. 3 in the Small Division by the Associated Press — scored a go-ahead 6-yard touchdown from senior running back Will Straka with 17 seconds remaining in the game. Moen and Lake Mills (1-1) — ranked No. 7 in the AP’s Medium Division — had a couple of Hail Mary chances in the final seconds that fell incomplete.
Pointer junior Dominik McVay took the game’s opening kickoff back for a 95-yard touchdown, the only score of the first quarter. Lake Mills responded with a 34-yard touchdown pass to tailback Charlie Cassady with 7 minutes, 18 seconds in the second quarter.
McVay returned the ensuing kick 90 yards to put Mineral Point up again.
“He was an explosive athlete,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said of McVay. “He hit the crease on their kick returns fast. When you give up two kick returns for touchdowns, that’s not the recipe for winning games. Especially against Mineral Point which is fundamentally sound and have good athletes besides McVay.”
Moen connected with senior wide receiver Jaxson Retrum on a 1-yard touchdown with 5:07 left in the half to knot it at 14.
McVay ran for a 50-yard score with 1:11 left in the second quarter, but the Pointers missed the extra point to take a 20-14 lead at the break.
Mineral Point expanded its lead to 28-14 with 6:05 left in the third quarter, but Lake Mills made it a one-possession game with a 3-yard run in by Moen less than three minutes later (3:58).
After a safety for the Pointers with 8:33 left in the game, Mineral Point made it 36-21 with a 15-yard rush by Straka.
Moen found Retrum for his second touchdown of the game with an 11-yard hookup to trim the deficit to 36-28 with 3:53 to go. Moen cut into the deficit again, scoring from 16 yards away on the ground to cap off a one-minute scoring drive. Retrum ran a slant for the two-point conversion to tie it up.
A long pass to McVay led to a red zone opportunity for the Pointers before Straka found the end zone on a six-yard carry with 17 seconds left. Quarterback Liam Stumpf converted the 2-point try with a run for the final margin.
Retrum finished with seven catches for 88 yards.
“Jaxson is doing a good job,” Huber said. “They had Stumpf on him. He plays safety as well. They had him mirroring Jaxson and they were double teaming him as well. He got some space, separation and made plays. We just need other guys to step up and make plays on the other side of the field.”
Lake Mills ran it for 188 yards in Cassady’s first game at tailback after playing exclusively defense in the week 1 win over Luther Prep.
“I thought offensively we did a good job running the football,” Huber said. “Charlie Cassady did an outstanding job in the run game. We challenged the running backs and the offensive line in practice to play physical. Thought we did that and took a step from last week. Charlie being in the mix offensively helps us there.”
Mineral Point’s skill guys hurt Lake Mills with big plays at times.
“I thought defensively we played well minus a few big plays,” Huber said. “I thought we held Straka in check for the most part. He’s a good back. He’s a load at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. To bring him down takes a couple guys. Their speed on the edge with McVay hurt us.
“We have to shore some things up in the secondary and on the edge with our outside linebackers. We need to have a good week of practice this week.”
Lake Mills plays at Kewaskum, which has yet to play, in week 3.
“If we can fight through a little adversity, this can be a good thing for us,” Huber said. “Like I have told people in the community, this is one of the toughest schedules Lake Mills has ever faced. We face three Badger schools and have a tough test with Kewaskum this week. We are definitely looking forward to it.”
MINERAL POINT 44,
LAKE MILLS 36
Lake Mills 0 14 7 15 — 36
Mineral Point 7 13 8 16 — 44
Scoring plays
First quarter
MP — McVay 95 kickoff return (Hanson kick), 11:46
Second quarter
LM — C. Cassady 34 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 7:18
MP — McVay 90 kickoff return (Hanson kick), 7:02
LM — Retrum 1 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 5:07.
MP — McVay 50 run (kick failed), 1:11.
Third quarter
MP — J. Filado 19 pass from Stumpf (Stumpf run), 6:05
LM — Moen 3 run (Levake kick), 3:58
Fourth quarter
LM — Safety, Horkan tackled in end zone, 8:33.
MP — Straka 15 run (kick failed), 7:20.
LM — Return 11 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 3:53.
LM — Moen 16 run (Retrum pass from Moen), 1:35.
MP — Straka 6 run (Stumpf run), 0:17.
Team statistics
First downs — LM 21, MP 16. Rushing (att-yds) — LM 26-188. Passing yards — LM 275. Passes (comp-att-int) — LM 24-46-1. Penalties-yards — LM 4-50; MP 14-143. Fumbles-lost — LM 0-0.
Individual leaders
Rushing — LM Cassady 11-42. Passing — LM Moen 27-46-2-275. Receiving — LM Retrum 7-88.
