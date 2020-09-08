TAYCHEEDAH — Luther Prep’s girls placed first while the boys finished second at the 31st annual WLA Viking Invitational at Kiekhaefer Park on Tuesday.
The Phoenix girls posted a winning score of 24 points. Freshmen Jemma Habben (third, 23:38) and Alexis Veenhuis (fourth, 23:40), senior Katelyn Mensching (fifth, 23:47), junior Marie Dreschler (tenth, 25:17) and senior Hope Sulzle (11th, 25:19) scored for the Phoenix.
Freshmen Elliott Heiderich (fourth, 19:19) and Ezekiel Finkbeiner (fifth, 19:46), junior Elijah Hutchinson (sixth, 19:53), junior Micaiah Bublitz (19th, 22:31) and sophomore John Westendorf (20th, 22:53) contributed to Luther Prep’s runner-up score of 52 points in the boys race.
“Running on a challenging course that became sloppier as the rain continued to fall was a good test for our runners,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. “Finding some success today will be a good springboard for the rest of the season as we look to build up our confidence early on.”
Luther Prep competes next at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.
Team scores — girls: Luther Prep 24, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 46, Random Lake 64
Team scores — boys: Kohler 26, Luther Prep 52, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, St. Lawrence Seminary 96, Random Lake 114, St. Mary’s Springs 150
