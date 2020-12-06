Bluejays beaten by Eagles

WISCONSIN DELLS — Lexi Swanson scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the second half of a 42-31 Johnson Creek loss to Almond-Bancroft Saturday at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

Junior Hannah Budig scored nine points nine points for the Bluejays, connecting on three 3-pointers on the day.

ALMOND-BANCROFT 42, JOHNSON CREEK 31

Johnson Creek 13 18 — 31

Almond-Bancroft 20 22 — 42

Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Budig 3 0-0 9, Swanson 4 4-4 14, Rue 3 1-2 7, Walk 1 0-0 3. Totals — 11 5-6 31

Almond-Bancroft (fg ftm-fta pts) — Meddacgh 2 0-0 4, Tuzinski 2 0-0 4, Oweinik 3 0-2 6, Newby 3 1-1 7, L. Dernback 3 2-5 8, Lamb 0 4-6 4, C. Dernback 4 1-1 10, Curtain 0 1-2 1. Totals — 17 9-17 42

3-pointers — JC (Budig 3, Swanson 2, Walk) 6, AB (C. Dernback) 1. Total fouls — JC 16, AB 11

