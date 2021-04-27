JEFFERSON — Claire Beck struck out 18, allowed just one hit and connected on a home run during Jefferson's 6-0 season-opening win against Brodhead Tuesday at Riverfront Park.
Aidyn Messmann also homered for the Eagles — who scored two and three runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. Both Messmann and Beck finished with two RBIs each.
McKenna Young pitched 5.1 innings for Brodhead, striking out eight and allowing four earned runs. Taetum Hoesly got the Cardinals lone hit.
Jefferson 6, Brodhead 0
Brodhead 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2
Jefferson 1 0 0 0 2 3 x — 6 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — B: Young (L) 5.1-5-4-4-8; J: Beck (W) 7-1-0-2-18.
Leading hitters — B: Hoesly 2B; J: Messmann HR, Beck 2x4 (HR, 2B).
Johnson Creek 12, Parkview 1
JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays used a 10-run first inning and stellar pitching from Bella Herman to earn a Trailways South victory over Parkview Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School.
Herman threw a complete game, allowing just two hits. Lexi Swanson paced Creek with the bats with a three-run home run, a double and a triple. Centerfielder Hannah Budig connected on three hits and scored two runs.
