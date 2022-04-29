Ayden Schauer threw five innings to earn the decision and got plenty of run support in Watertown’s 13-3 Badger East baseball win over DeForest on Thursday at Washington Park.

Watertown (7-5, 5-4 in conference) shelled three DeForest pitchers with 11 hits and seven walks.

Leadoff hitter Steven Gates drove in three runs, while Schauer, John Clifford and Connor Lehman each drove in two runs for the Goslings, who avenged an extra innings loss at DeForest on Tuesday with a run-rule victory in the rematch.

Schauer’s two-run triple capped off a nine-run rally in the fifth to finish off the Norskies. On the hill, he struck out three with no walks and scattered seven hits.

“Great bounce back win for Watertown,” Lehman said. “The whole team saw the ball well all night, and were able to capitalize with runners in scoring position. We finally played a complete game, and should carry the momentum into our next game.”

DeForest slipped to 5-6 and 5-4 in conference.

Watertown plays a doubleheader at Stevens Point on Saturday.

WATERTOWN 13, DEFOREST 3

DeForest 100 11 — 3 7 0

Watertown 040 09 — 13 11 2

WP: Schauer

LP: Jansen

DeForest (ab-r-h-rbi) — Engeseth 3-1-1-0, Buschmann 3-1-1-0, Reierson 3-0-0-1, Jansen 3-0-0-0, Delmore 3-1-2-0, Kennedy 3-0-2-0, Hicks 2-0-1-0, Ugalde 1-0-0-0, Hawks 1-0-0-1 Totals 22-3-7-2

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 4-0-1-3 Sellnow 4-2-2-1, Martin 2-2-1-0, Schauer 2-0-2-2, Hinkes 1-2-1-1, Clifford 2-1-1-2, Kehl 3-0-0-0, Lehman 3-2-2-2, Walter 1-2-1-1 Totals 22-13-11-12

2B — W (Clifford)

3B — D (Engeseth), W (Schauer)

Pitching — HO: Jansen (D) 4 in 3, Winters (D) 2 in 1, Parker (D) 5 in 0.2, Schauer (W) 7 in 5. R: Jansen (D) 4, Winters (D) 5, Parker (D) 4, Schauer (W) 3. SO: Jansen (D) 3, Winters (D) 1, Parker (D) 0, Schauer (W) 3. BB: Jansen (D) 3, Winters (D) 4, Parker (D) 0, Schauer (W) 0

