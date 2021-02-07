JUNEAU — Eighteen area wrestlers went into the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday. Three came out.
Waterloo senior Juan Alonso won his weight class at 126 pounds, while Waterloo freshman Trevor Firari (152) and Dodgeland junior Louis White (220) earned second place finishes to advance to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Wausau West High School next Saturday.
Alonso (16-3) began the tournament with a pin against Random Lake’s David San Felippo at 5 minutes, 50 seconds of the quarterfinals, then earned a 6-1 decision over Markesan’s Carter Newton in the semifinals a 5-2 decision over Kenosha Christian Life’s Jordan Luhr in the finals.
Two weeks after losing a pair of dual matches against Iowa-Grant/Highland and Markesan, Alonso flipped the switch and competed at a high level.
“Overall, when you get to the sectional, you are going against quality wrestlers,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said.
“A couple weeks ago, he had a tough turnaround. He needed a kicking of gear because we haven’t had much competition. He improved and got back to his previous level. He came out and looked like the Juan who was a state qualifier. He had his goal in sight and did what he wanted in each match.”
Firari (18-2) won a tough 3-0 decision over Kenosha St. Joseph’s Jayden Gordon (13-4) in the quarterfinals. He broke a scoreless tie with an escape with 22 seconds left in the second period, then rode Gordon out in the third period and padded the lead with a pair of penalty points for pulling Firari’s mask off and for stalling.
“He just dominated the match,” Schuster said. Trevor’s wrestled him before in youth and had trouble with him in the past. This time, he just controlled him.”
In the semifinals, Firari pinned Winnebago Lutheran Academy’s Josh Roloff at 3:01. He lost by fall to Parkview/Albany’s Korben Brown (12-1) at 3:18 of the finals, but bounced back and stuck Poynette’s James Amacher at 1:53 of the second place match to earn his first trip to state.
“(Brown) was pretty good,” Schuster said. “Trevor got stuck in a choking move. I saw his legs go out. He wrestled that kid earlier in the year and lost in overtime. We’d like to have that match back, but he came back with a vengeance in the second place match and stuck him.”
The Pirates sent nine wrestlers to the sectional, and seven of them won first round matches. Waterloo finished fifth as a team with 100 points.
Senior Francisco Moreno (195) placed third, which would have been good enough to qualify for state during normal times, but only two advance this season under the WIAA’s restricted tournament rules.
Moreno went 3-1 on the day with a major decision and two pins, but lost a 7-2 decision in the semifinals Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Markus Ramirez, who held on to second place over him by rule.
Junior Max Besl (220) placed fourth. Besl (15-5) went 2-2 with two pins.
Senior Jonathan Aguero (138) and junior heavyweight Gavin Wright each finished fifth. Aguero (14-5) finished 1-2 with a pin. Wright (15-6) finished 2-2 with one pin.
Jacob Soter (132) placed sixth. Soter (9-11) finished 1-3 with one pin.
Fernando Carillo (106) went 0-2 and finished 12-6. Senior Reynol Limon (182) also went 0-2 and finished 9-5.
“We were a little senior heavy came out of gates strong, too,” Schuster said. “Our guys won seven out of nine in the first round and seven placed. Last year, we had four kids and only one kid got out of the first round. It just shows how much these guys are improving and buying in. We have a really good team culture. Everyone is trying to get better. We won our first regional title in school history. It stinks we didn’t get to wrestle in the team sectional, but the kids took every opportunity they could to be successful. They won our first conference title and a regional title. They were able to complete their goals. I am impressed with how hard the senior group worked. They helped mold some of our younger guys.”
White advances
Dodgeland junior Louis White earned his first trip to state with a second place finish at 220.
White (15-3) pinned Ozaukee’s Skyler Mills in the quarterfinals in 32 seconds, then stuck Markesan’s Jayden Digman at 1:54 of the semifinals.
After losing by fall to Kenosha Christian Life’s Isaiah Hernandez at 4:21 of the finals, White faced Princeton/Green Lake’s Alexander Douglas in a wrestleback for second place and pinned him in 5:50.
White began the second place match with a five-point move and rode it out. Douglas turned White while riding in the second period, but couldn’t pin him. In the third period, White took down Douglas with an arm spin and scored the fall with 10 seconds remaining.
“The kid from Kenosha is just a beast, way stronger than Louis,” Dodgeland wrestling coach Dean Burrow said. “The rest of them went his way. The Douglas kid threw a scare in him. He threw the legs in and hit him with the banana split. I’ve never seen a banana splits with a kid who is 220. He gave up a three-point near fall, and they stopped it from being potential dangerous. Louis took him down and pinned him after that.
“It was an interesting last match of the day. It was quiet and then it was loud. There were no fans in the stands, but there were still a lot of people there watching the match.”
Senior Andrew Benzing came up short in his bid for a second trip to state, placing fifth at 170.
Benzing (16-3) lost a tough quarterfinal match to Oostburg’s Jay DeBlaey by a 6-4 decision. In a contrast of styles and body types, the shorter and stocky DeBlaey scored two takedowns on double leg shots, while the taller and longer Benzing countered with his hips and neck wrenches and nearly had DeBlaey on his back for potential pins twice.
After he used up significant blood time, DeBlaey scored the go-ahead takedown with six seconds left and rode Benzing out for the win.
“He nearly had him on his back a few times, but it was either the wrong timing (end of the period), or blood time and it just broke his momentum,” Burrow said.
He stayed in contention with a consolation pin over Kenosha St. Joe’s Nathan Mullen in :59, but lost a 19-8 major decision to Parkview/Albany’s Wyatt Egan in the consolation semifinals. Benzing closed out his career with a 5-2 decision over Markesan’s Devin Brooks in the fifth place match.
“It is what it is. He’s not the first senior to be a returning state qualifier and not make it. My own son did it. It’s never easy to make it the first time or the second time.
“Part of the issue was a lack of mat time. Andrew never got pushed. His only loss coming in, we bumped him up to 182. The guy outweighed him by 15 pounds or better. Andrew’s a light 170-pounder. But he was a great teammate in the wrestling room, and a good leader. He’s very outspoken and charismatic. The kids gravitate to him. We’re fortunate to have great seniors. For as long as I have been coaching, it’s fun to see those kids step up and return and become the leaders in the room.”
Sophomore Dylan Kohn went 0-2 at 120 and finished the season 9-6.
“It’s the second year for Kohn making it to the sectional,” Burrow said. “A lot of kids in our program seem to make the big turn between sophomore and junior year. Dylan’s very green. He does a lot of great things, but his (smaller) body type gets him in trouble.”
Streak ends
for Bluejays
Johnson Creek’s run of sending at least one wrestler to the state tournament since 2009 ended when three Bluejays were eliminated at the sectional.
Leo Sabala led Johnson Creek with a fourth place finish at 170. Sabala (5-3) finished 2-2 with one pin and one major decision.
Taylor Joseph went 0-2 at 132 and finished 8-4. Howie Olszewski went 0-2 at 160 and finished 10-4.
Nonetheless, Johnson Creek wrestling coach Matt Dressel was grateful for the season the program managed to have under pandemic conditions.
“I’m glad we made it this far,” Dressel said.
Falcons eliminated
Senior heavyweight Gavan Stark placed sixth and ended the season 8-3, with all three losses coming at the sectional. The first two were by fall and he had to medically forfeit his last match.
Kylee Firari (113) and Mason Nicholls (195) each finished 0-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.