The Norskies came in looking for payback and they sure got it.
Senior guard Max Weisbrod led all scorers with 23 points as sixth-ranked DeForest avenged a home loss to Watertown last month with a 83–70 Badger East victory on Tuesday at WHS.
DeForest (19-4, 11-2 in conference) led 43-32 at the break, paced by 15 points from Weisbrod and 10 of senior center Josh Jansen’s 19 points. Weisbrod finished the game with five of his team’s eight 3-pointers.
“We knew they were going to come in guns-a-blazing, loaded for bear, whatever cliche you want to use,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “They shot as well here as we shot it up there. Weisbrod was in rhythm. He hit them in bunches. We didn’t have the answer.”
The Norskies pushed the lead as high as 28 in the second half, up 71-43 at one point.
Watertown (9-12, 7-6) got 15 points from senior forward Nate Gapinski. The Goslings hit 13 triples, many of them in garbage time to freshen up the final score.
The Goslings won at DeForest 73-67 on Jan. 6, which kicked off a four-game win streak. Since then, the Goslings are just 2-6.
“I’d like to think it’s a wake up call,” OLeary said. “We thought we would match up with them pretty well just based on the first game, but we didn’t. The score is close because our reserves did a terrific job. The score got to be respectable, but this was a 71-43 game at one point.
“That’s discouraging. At this late in the year, we better bounce back, buckle, down concentrate and figure some things out. That’ my responsibility. We’ll try to do that.”
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam on Friday night for Senior night.
JV, JV2 teams win: Watertown’s junior varsity defeated DeForest 68-42. Brady Schauer led the Goslings with 19 points while Hudson Fredrick added 11. Watertown’s JV2 team also won 55-48. Calvin Hurtgen and Jacob Hurtgen each 12 points and Brayden Schmidt added 10 for the Goslings.
DEFOREST 83, WATERTOWN 70
DeForest 43 40 — 83
Watertown 32 38 — 70
DeForest (fg ft-fta tp) — Jansen 8 3-4 19, Frederickson 2 1-3 6, Weisbrod 9 0-0 23, Morrison 0 1-2 1, Hodge 2 0-0 4, Van Ooyen 2 0-0 6, Hartig 8 0-0 16, Kleinert 1 0-0 2, Accuardi 1 2-2 4, Grundahl 0 2-2 2 Totals 33 9-13 83
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Sarmiento 1 0-0 2, Meyers 3 0-0 8, Bohmann 4 0-0 10, Esquivel 3 0-0 8, Gapinski 5 5-5 15, Olivos 2 0-0 6, Kamrath 3 0-0 9, Schwefel 1 0-0 2, Kessenich 2 0-0 6, Johnson 2 0-0 4 Totals 26 5-5 70
Three-point goals — D (Fredrickson, Weisbrod 5, Van Ooyen 2), W (Meyers 2, Bohmann 2, Esquivel 2, Olivos 2, Kamrath 3, Kessenich 2)
Total fouls — D 14, W 13
