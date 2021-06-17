JEFFERSON — The Eagles’ nine seniors have aspirations to play baseball for the entire month of June, culminating at the state championships.
On Wednesday, they took the next step to do so.
Tyler Butina allowed one earned over six innings and the top-seeded Jefferson baseball team knocked off third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 10-2 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Fischer Field on Wednesday.
The Eagles (22-6) win their first regional crown since 2018, when this crop of seniors were first-year players in the program. The ‘18 group finished a win shy of a state title.
Butina earned the decision, striking out three and walking three while giving up five hits and two runs.
“He was able to grind,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said of Butina. “He got behind most hitters, but he’s so good at locating his fastball he could battle back. A big lead helps put pressure on the other side. He was pitching in and out. Proud of the way he grinded to get through there. We want all of our pitchers to get deeper into pitchers counts.”
Jefferson’s bats were lively, tallying 14 hits, a day after totaling 17 base knocks in a 13-3 win over Big Foot in the semis.
“The work they’ve all put in, especially the prep work after the conference season ended is paying off,” Fetherston said of the team’s plate appearances. “Facing good pitchers against Burlington and Menominee Falls was important too.
“Guys value at bats, take advantage of counts and get the barrel on the ball. They are all believing they can get a hit. We are playing our best baseball of the season at the right time. We’ve got some tough outs one through nine.”
Nathan Chesterman got Lakeside (13-9) on the board in the first inning with a run-scoring fielder’s choice.
Aaron Heine got the Jefferson second underway with a chopped single into left. Three hitters later, Tanner Pinnow’s RBI single that lined off Chesterman’s glove scored Aiden Behm to tie it. Luis Serrano dropped in a two-RBI single to left with two down in the frame.
The Warriors stranded runners at the corners with two down in the third after Tyler Marty popped out to Butina. A 4-6-3 double play ended the Lakeside fourth.
Haygen Miller plated Colten Drew, who was courtesy running for Pinnow the catcher, with two down in the fourth on a single to right. Behm and Eli Hoffman had consecutive run-scoring hits in the fifth. Hoffman’s double to center plated two runs and made it 7-1.
Gabe Uttech took the loss for the Warriors, allowing 10 earned on 13 hits over five innings, walking three and striking out two.
For the Eagles, who advance to Tuesday’s sectional in Brodhead that will also include Beloit Turner, Mount Horeb and Lodi, Serrano was 3-for-4. Miller, Heine, Behm, Hoffman and Pinnow had two hits each. Drew scored three times.
“Our focus in practice is on what we can do to maximize plate appearances and expecting the ball to be hit to us,” Fetherston said. “Guys are excited. This is a tight group that cares for each other and wants each other to do well.”
Lakeside fell short of its second sectional berth in as many seasons.
“Jefferson is a good team,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Phil Dretske said.
“They made the plays when they needed to defensively and had clutch hits with runners on base. I wish them all the best as they continue on to sectionals next week.
“This isn’t the way you want any season to end, but I am proud of what our guys accomplished this season. You can’t hang your head after reaching the regional finals for the third consecutive season. We will definitely miss our seniors going forward, but we have a lot of talent coming up. It will be exciting to watch them excel next year and beyond. It’s been a privilege working with this team this year.”
JEFFERSON 10,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2
Lakeside Lutheran 100 001 0 — 2 6 0
Jefferson 030 133 x — 10 14 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Uttech (L; 5-13-10-10-2-3), Chesterman (1-1-0-0-0-1); J: Butina (W; 6-5-2-1-3-3), Neitzel (1-1-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Buchta (2B), Marty 2x4; J: E. Hoffman 2x4 (2B), Butina (2B), Miller 2x3, Serrano 3x4, Heine 2x3, Pinnow 2x3, Behm 2x2.
