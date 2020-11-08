KAUKAUNA — When two powerhouses collide, something has to give.
Luxemburg-Casco was looking for its second Division 2 title in as many years while Lakeside Lutheran was playing for its second in four years.
Both programs have also had runner-up finishes since 2016.
The Spartans, though, controlled Saturday night's WIAA Division 2 state championship, beating the Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 at Kaukauna High School.
The third-seeded Warriors (12-5) swept second-seeded Platteville (13-3), which was playing as a replacement team after Edgewood voluntarily withdrew on Tuesday, 25-10, 25-11, 25-10 in a match that lasted one minute shy of an hour in the 4 p.m. semifinal.
The unbeaten and top-seeded Spartans (15-0) knocked off fourth-seeded Saint Croix Falls (13-1) in straight sets in the first semifinal at 1 p.m. Luxemburg-Casco played with an edge in the finale, using a strong attack to keep Lakeside out of the flow of its offense.
"We knew coming in Luxemburg-Casco has a great hitting team," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "They can use any of their hitters. It’s not just one person you look to shut down. They can hit anywhere. They also do a great job of reading the court. We knew coming in that was going to be tough.
"What we had to do was keep them out of system the best we could, but unfortunately that’s what they did to us. We didn’t really have an opportunity to attack like we wanted to. That’s what happens when you play against a good team."
Senior libero Kylee Gnabasik and senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers took part in their second state final, also playing on the 2017 team that beat Luxemburg-Casco in five sets.
"It was a lot different because the last time I was here I was a freshman and there were a lot of jitters," Gnabasik said. "There was also a lot of leadership above me. This year it was a lot of leadership on us seniors. It was a lot different, a little less nerve racking but it was still crazy."
"It was different with the COVID rules and the (quarantine) we went through in the season," Kuepers added. "It created a different dynamic."
The state tournaments were played at four different sites this season in part because the Resch Center in Green Bay wasn't available and to cut out the necessity for hotel stays.
Lakeside dominated from the get go against Platteville, racing out to a 15-2 lead in the first set. Kuepers and junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz had kills on consecutive points to stretch the lead to 19-6.
Kuepers had a tip kill before sophomore right side Jenna Shadoski's kill gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
"We talked a lot before the game and in practice how we needed to come out strong and stay strong the entire game," Gnabasik said. "Working on that in practice helped us do it in the game."
Gnabasik served an ace as part of a Lakeside spurt that included winning eight of nine points. Senior setter Kaylee Raymond had an ace and senior middle Sydney Langille a block to up the lead to 19-9. Kills by Kuepers and Shadoski put the Warriors on the brink of their second state title game in four years.
"I feel like we started out strong," Langille said. "Our goal was to be loud, go with energy and use that momentum to go into the next game against Luxemburg-Casco. Be energetic, talk a lot and build our teamwork up from there."
Kuepers tallied consecutive aces and Schuetz spiked home a kill for a commanding 10-3 lead in the third. Junior middle Ella DeNoyer registered a kill to make it 21-8 and had another kill to seal the match.
"We were just confident in each other," Schuetz said of the opening match. "We knew everyone had each others’ backs. We kept our energy high the entire time."
The Spartans jumped out to a lead in the first set of the championship match before Raymond had a kill to cut the advantage to 13-7. The Warriors continued to rally with Shadoski registering a kill before combining with Langille for a block kill that cut the lead 20-18. L-C sophomore middle hitter Autumn Flynn had an ace as the Spartans regained a little momentum en route to winning three of the next four points. A Warrior service error and errant return preceded senior right side Hannah Derenne spiking a return off the block and out of play to finish off the opening set.
"Luxemburg-Casco was completely different than three years ago," Krauklis said. "Every year is a different story and it’s a different team. You just have to live your story. I think the girls have a lot to be proud of. Making it here this year is really an accomplishment. They fought hard tonight against Luxemburg-Casco and they can be proud of that."
Lakeside showed its resiliency in the second set, fighting out of multiple holes. The Warriors won the first three points before dropping behind 10-6. Lakeside reeled off the next four as Raymond found a gap in the defense for a kill and Shadoski had a kill and block on back-to-back points, tying it at 10.
The Spartans pushed ahead 15-10 before Gnabasik had three straight aces and an errant L-C return tied it at 16. DeNoyer had a kill and Raymond made a good read to return a ball to the vacated area to make it 19 all. L-C senior outside hitter Kenzie Hanson, who had a team-leading 12 kills, and Schuetz traded kills to square it again. The Spartans had an ace before capitalizing on a deep return and a return into the net for the four-point victory and 2-0 lead.
"We were caught playing defense more than we would have liked, and while we did a great job of keeping the ball alive, we just couldn't attack as strong as we typically do," Krauklis said.
The third was back and forth early with Gnabasik producing an ace and Kuepers a kill off the block to tie it at 5. L-C won the next six points but were only up 15-14 after Langille and Raymond had kills consecutively.
The Spartans proceeded to seize control by winning five of the next six points, leading 20-15. Lakeside wasn't able to pull any closer but still had plenty of reasons to exit with heads held high.
"God has blessed me with great teammates all four years," Gnabasik said. "It’s crazy how much we get along and gel together. That’s the best part about volleyball is you get to have five other people on the court and others on the bench cheering you on the whole time."
"I’m so blessed and God has blessed me tremendously with all the people throughout all four years at Lakeside," Kuepers added. "I’m so thankful I got to train with amazing people. I have amazing coaches who push me. There’s an amazing environment at Lakeside in general for athletics."
Schuetz will miss the five-player senior class that also includes outside hitter Olivia Krieser but is thankful to have played with them on the biggest stage.
"State was a great experience," she said. "I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to do this with my team. We pushed each other and encouraged each other. It was fun to let my light shine for God on and off the court.
"The seniors were really encouraging and always believed in you and always pushed you. They wanted everyone to have fun. It was really fun having them and we’ll miss them a lot."
Kuepers led the attack in the championship with 13 kills, DeNoyer posted seven and Langille six. Raymond had 28 assists while Gnabasik totaled 22 digs and four aces. Langille (four) and Shadoski (two) led the team in blocks.
"I really am going to miss (the seniors)," Krauklis said. "I am going to miss their smiles this year more so than ever. Man did those girls laugh out on the court. They pulled together. I loved their humble attitudes. We didn’t have one person that saw themselves as better than anybody else. It was team before anything else. Their work ethic was incredible. Those ladies are going to make really awesome moms one day and employees one day. I can’t wait to see what God has in the future for them.
"I hope the underclassmen gained resiliency from our seniors and learned that you can fight through anything no matter how your season ends up going at the beginning. In the end you can fight back and it doesn’t have to bring you down. Then to be able to find the joy in anything."
In the semifinals, Kuepers posted 14 kills, Langille had nine and DeNoyer eight. Raymond totaled 36 assists and 2.5 blocks. Langille also had 2.5 blocks. Gnabasik served three aces and had 15 digs.
Lakeside was together the entire day, competing at the highest level.
"It was special to spend the day with all my closest friends," Langille said. "It was a great experience even though the state tournament was different than it would be normally. I feel like we did our best, all glory to God for that. I’m so proud of our entire team."
The departing seniors see plenty of promise in next year's team and believe they've led the way when it comes to encouragement and exhibiting a love for the game.
"I hope they learned from the seniors to be joyful in the game, be thankful to God that they get to do this and that they have been blessed with all these abilities," Kuepers said. "Hopefully we left behind a fun, competitive environment."
"I really hope we showed them how to encourage each other and be good leaders," Gnabasik added. "Show the love of the game in whatever we do and show the love of our Savior in everything we do too."
Langille, for her part, cherished the opportunity to don a Warrior jersey.
"I loved playing at Lakeside, it was amazing," she said. "I loved spending time with my teammates. I’ve had the chance to play on varsity for three years and it’s been great to have the chance to get to know my teammates and friends."
