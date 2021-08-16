AVALON — The Rock Valley Conference girls golf season got underway at Friday’s two-person scramble contested at Prairie Woods Golf Course.
The format saw two different teams compete together with the No. 1 and No. 5 players making up a pair as well as the No. 2 and No. 4 golfers and No. 3 players.
Jefferson and Edgerton shot 350, tying for first with Lakeside Lutheran and Evansville.
The Eagles’ Payton Schmidt and Crimson Tide’s Isabella Kirt carded a five-over-par 76 for the low score of the day by seven shots.
Jefferson’s AJ Bilau and Edgerton’s Rylie Cook shot 88 while Riley Madden (Jefferson) and Olivia Guertin shot 89.
Evansville’s Katie Klaehn and Lakeside Lutheran’s Tessa Schoker shot 86. The Warriors’ Kaylee Affeld and Finley Baumberger shot 87 and Lakeside’s Brooke Parkhurst and Celeste Davis shot 88.
The first RVC mini meet of the season is today at Alpine Valley.
Team scores: Jefferson/Edgerton 350, Evansville/Lakeside Lutheran 350, Cambridge/East Troy 352, Beloit Turner/McFarland 356, Clinton/Elkhorn 367.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.