The Maranatha Baptist University men’s soccer team split a pair of games recently to open the season, beating Great Lake Christian 3-1 on Sept. 11 before falling to Grace Lakes Christian 8-0 on Sept. 12.
Kyle Cummins scored a pair of first-half goals in the Sabercats’ victory, giving the team a 2-1 halftime lead, and Zeke Steuerwald added an insurance goal in the 69th minute for the final margin. Keeper Tim Kinzler made three saves.
Grace Christian scored five times before halftime in the shutout victory.
Week of Sept. 13
The Sabercats lost at Northwestern (Minn.) 4-0 on Sept. 17 before claiming a 3-1 win at Lincoln Christian on Sept. 19.
Maranatha (2-2-0) scored twice in the first 12 minutes in their victory with Braeden Hansel and Cummins each scoring unassisted goals. Hansel added an insurance goal, also unassisted, in the 66th minute. Kinzler had four saves and MBU held a 15-8 advantage in shots attempted.
Women’s soccer
The women’s soccer team also opened the season, defeating Faith Baptist Bible 3-2 at home on Sept. 10.
The Sabercats scored three unanswered goals and held on for the 1-point win.
Amy Montgomery scored unassisted in the 33rd minute, Alexis Sponable had an unassisted goal to put Maranatha in front 2-1 in the 56th minute and Taylor Moses scored on a Sponable assist in the 61st minute, making it 3-1.
Week of Sept. 13
The Sabercats routed host Lincoln Christian 6-1 on Sept. 19, improving to 2-1-0.
MBU scored five first-half goals and Sponable netted a hat trick in less than 50 minutes. Montgomery, Moses and Hannah Evans also each scored and goalie Mallory Willette made three saves.
Maranatha hosts Trine on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Women’s volleyball
The MBU women’s volleyball improved to 5-0 after defeating Grace Christian 3-0 and 3-1 in a doubleheader at home on Sept. 12.
Maranatha won the last two sets in the final game for the sweep and Claire Hansel tallied a total of 41 kills, scoring 48 points on the day.
Emily Johnson had a combined 74 assists while Erica Ureke contributed 43 total digs.
Week of Sept. 13
The Sabercats picked up two road victories, sweeping Great Lakes Christian and Grace Christian on Sept. 19 to move to 7-0.
Against Great Lakes, Caitrin Kemlo had a team-best 11 points which included six kills, four digs and one block. Hansel had seven kills and Johnson distributed 23 assists.
In the second game of the day, MBU earned a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 victory.
Maranatha plays at Grace Christian (Mich.) on Saturday at 9 a.m.
