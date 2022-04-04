HARTLAND — Watertown’s girls soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 loss to Lake Country Lutheran on Friday.
Brooke Kerwin and Layla Kelbel scored first half goals for the Lightning. Watertown let in an own goal just before halftime.
“It wasn’t how we preferred to start the season, but it’s best to get a game like this out of the way before we begin conference play,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “It felt like more of a preseason scrimmage as we worked on our formation, managing early season nerves, and what positions fit each player best.
“LCL scored quickly in the fourth minute due to a lack of organization in our defense. The second goal was well done as they were able to work the ball close to goal off a nice pass and finish the tap in. The final goal was an own goal as we tried to defend an LCL corner.
“The corner kick was well placed right in front of our goal at the near post and we mis-hit the header into our own goal instead of away. Unfortunate, but that’s the way things can go sometimes as a defender. We were glad to see the aggressiveness rather than let an opponent get a touch on the ball. The team did a good job forgetting about it getting right back into the match.
“We were unable to get fully settled into the match. Partly due to poor first touches but also the sharp and fast play and pressure from LCL. The match was played on turf and we thought we’d be acclimated having been stuck practicing inside on the gym floor for the previous 2 weeks. Seemed to be nerves and the pressure from LCL causing us to rush our touches.
“We have a solid, talented group of girls and we’ll need to just push this match aside and focus hard on Monona Grove at home on Tuesday.
