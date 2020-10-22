The third-seeded Lake Mills volleyball team defeated second-seeded Luther Prep 25-22, 25-15, 15-25, 25-15 during a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at LPS on Thursday.
The L-Cats led 22-17 in the opening set before an ace by Luther Prep (6-8) sophomore outside hitter Emma Bortulin. Bortulin served the next three points, including two more aces to cut the lead to one.
Lake Mills junior setter Sydney Lewellin, who finished with 31 assists, had a tip kill to make it 23-21. A block by junior middle Gabby Hack ended the opening set.
In the second set, the L-Cats led throughout and had a 23-14 advantage before going up 2-0.
Phoenix senior setter Grace Kieselhorst recorded her 1,000th career assist during the second set. Kieselhorst finished with 25 assists, 18 digs and three blocks.
Sophomore middle hitter Sam Fisch had 10 kills and Bortulin served three aces.
For Lake Mills (9-14), junior outside hitter Ava Belling had 10 kills and three aces. Junior outside hitter Katie Borchert totaled 11 digs and three aces.
Junior middle Gabby Hack had two blocks.
Lake Mills plays at top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in the regional final on Saturday at 7 p.m.
