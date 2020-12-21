WILLIAMS BAY — Lexi Swanson and Brittany Rue led the Johnson Creek girls basketball team to its first win of the season, 38-29, Monday in a Trailways South battle on the road.
Swanson scored 15 points while Rue added 13 points to help the Bluejays (1-6, 1-2) to a 25-9 halftime lead.
Johnson Creek travels to face Cambria-Friesland on Dec. 28 at 11:30 a.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 38, WILLIAMS BAY 29
Johnson Creek 25 13 — 38
Williams Bay 9 20 — 29
JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts) — Whitehouse 1 1-2 3; Budig 0 1-4 1; Swanson 5 4-9 15; Rue 6 1-5 13; Vallo 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 7-20 38.
WILLAIMS BAY — Higgins 2 0-0 4; Nolan 5 0-0 11; Cates 1 0-0 2; Branson 2 2-2 7; Olson 2 1-4 5.
3-point goals: JC 3 (Swanson, Vallo 2), WB 2 (Bolan, Branson).
