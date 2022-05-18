Myles Nourse
Watertown's No. 1 golfer Myles Nourse hits a chip shot at the Badger East Conference Championship in Cottage Grove on Tuesday. Nourse shot 99 to lead the Goslings to an eighth place finish.

 Calahan Steed

COTTAGE GROVE — Watertown’s boys golf team shot 437 and finished eighth at the Badger Conference Championship at the Door Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.

Myles Nourse shot 99 to lead Watertown. Aaron Sellnow (110), Graeson Mihalko (112) and Zachary Weller (116) also scored for the Goslings. Jack Zoellick (127) turned in the team’s fifth score.

Milton’s Xander Wuetrich and DeForest’s Lincoln Hottman each shot 73 to top the leaderboard. Wuetrich won a one-hole playoff for medalist honors.

Watertown plays a Division 1 regional at the Quit Qui Oc Golf Course on Wednesday, May 25.

Team scores: Waunakee 307, Milton 3314, DeForest 314, Fort Atkinson 322, Monona Grove 329, Stoughton 329, Beaver Dam 377, Watertown 437

