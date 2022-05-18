Watertown golfers eighth at conference championship Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Watertown's No. 1 golfer Myles Nourse hits a chip shot at the Badger East Conference Championship in Cottage Grove on Tuesday. Nourse shot 99 to lead the Goslings to an eighth place finish. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COTTAGE GROVE — Watertown’s boys golf team shot 437 and finished eighth at the Badger Conference Championship at the Door Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.Myles Nourse shot 99 to lead Watertown. Aaron Sellnow (110), Graeson Mihalko (112) and Zachary Weller (116) also scored for the Goslings. Jack Zoellick (127) turned in the team’s fifth score.Milton’s Xander Wuetrich and DeForest’s Lincoln Hottman each shot 73 to top the leaderboard. Wuetrich won a one-hole playoff for medalist honors.Watertown plays a Division 1 regional at the Quit Qui Oc Golf Course on Wednesday, May 25.Team scores: Waunakee 307, Milton 3314, DeForest 314, Fort Atkinson 322, Monona Grove 329, Stoughton 329, Beaver Dam 377, Watertown 437 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.