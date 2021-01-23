LODI — Junior forward Tom Koelpin matched a career-high with 17 points and the Luther Prep boys basketball team topped host Lodi 62-57 on Saturday to snap a five-game losing skid.
Luther Prep (4-8) pulled ahead by as many as 14 points in the second half and went 8-for-9 at the free throw line in the final two minutes to help seal it.
"Every punch they landed, we countered. Guys didn't give in," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "Considering what's been happening the last couple games, give our guys all the credit in the world for responding."
Senior guard Elijah Shevey added 10 points, senior guard Luke Fix had nine and junior guard Tom Balge, the team's leading scorer, chipped in eight.
"Fix and Judd Guse hit timely shots," Kieselhorst said. "Tom was steady and did a lot of facilitating tonight. With nine guys in the scoring column, it was nice to have some guys complement Balge instead of it all being on his shoulders scoring wise.
"(Marcus) Fitzsimmons and Koelpin did a nice job on their leading scorer, Trey Traeder," Kieselhorst said. "He had five of his 11 in the last minute so they held him to essentially six points. He was uncomfortable all night due to their defense. Shevey came off the bench and gave us a huge boost with nice passes for crucial assists. Atticus Lawrenz did a fantastic job defensively on his guy and Nick Montgomery did a great job on the glass rebounding wise."
Koelpin went 5 of 6 and Balge was 3 of 3 at the line down the stretch. Koelpin did offensive damage on strong drives, in transition and with points in the paint after breaking the Lodi (6-4) press.
Junior guard Brady Ring led the Blue Devils with 17 points, hitting a crucial 3 to cut into the deficit late.
Luther Prep shot 10-for-12 at the free throw line while Lodi was 4-for-12.
The Phoenix travel to face Oakfield on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 62, LODI 57
Luther Prep 26 36 — 62
Lodi 24 33 — 57
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 4 0-0 10; Lawrenz 1 0-0 2; Balge 2 4-4 8; Guse 2 0-0 5; Fix 4 0-0 9; Koelpin 5 6-8 17; Montgomery 2 0-0 4; Fitzsimmons 2 0-0 5; Baumann 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-12 62.
LODI — Wendt 1 0-0 3; Traeder 4 1-2 11; Q. Faust 2 0-0 4; Ring 6 0-0 17; Coddington 0 1-2 1; Lincoln 3 1-2 8; C. Faust 2 0-0 6; Alsaker 1 0-2 2; Lins 2 1-4 5. Totals 21 4-12 57.
3-point goals: LP 6 (Shevey 2, Guse 1, Fix 1, Koelpin 1, Fitzsimmons 1); L 11 (Ring 5, Schroeder 2, C. Faust 2, Lincoln 1, Wendt 1). Total fouls: LP 11; L 14.
