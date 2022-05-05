MILTON — Watertown's boys golf team shot 467 at the Oak Ridge Golf Course and finished eighth in a Badger Conference meet on Wednesday.

BADGER EAST MINI-MEET

At Oak Ridge GC, Milton, par 70

Team scores—Waunakee 294; Milton 297; DeForest 321; Monona Grove 323; Fort Atkinson 324; Stoughton 324; Beaver Dam 386; Watertown 467.

