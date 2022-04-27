Watertown’s boys tennis team defeated Monona Grove 6-1 in a Badger East dual meet on Tuesday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.
“I knew this match would be intense and competitive from the start,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“Monona Grove is always a solid program and they have had our number for many years. But our guys showed so much focus and poise, despite getting down early in some matches. They support each other and are always upbeat and positive. This is a special group. The team win is a great moment for our program and is a testament to the work these guys have put in. We will enjoy it and then refocus for the next match.”
Owen Harris and Trevor Bird won in straight sets at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
“Owen and Trevor played really smart tennis and were able to dictate the style of play,” Dobbins said. “Their experience showed and allowed them to keep their confidence in an intense environment. Trevor took control early and never looked back. Owen showed a ton of poise in two close sets, especially at the end of the second. A huge moment for him.”
Jackson Barta won a first set tiebreaker and went on to win in straight sets at No. 4 singles.
“Jackson played probably the best match I have ever seen from him,” Dobbins said. “Every point was a battle. He used his speed to stay in points and did a great job of finishing when he had the chance. I’m really proud of how he stayed level and stuck to a plan.”
Sean Kelliher and Owen Zingler won a three-set battle at No. 2 doubles.
“Sean and Owen showed so much heart in this match,” Dobbins said. “They have played well all season but this is a big time moment for them. They started off slow and dropped a quick first set, but they never lost their confidence. They got more aggressive and picked up their intensity. It’s a lot of fun to see them flying around the court like that.”
Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks pulled out a three-setter at No. 3 doubles.
“Gavin and Jameson were in a back and forth match, and they played their best when it mattered the most,” Dobbins said. “I was really impressed by their shot selection in the third set. They got aggressive when they needed to while also staying consistent.”
Watertown travels to face Fort Atkinson on Thursday.
Watertown 6, Monona Grove 1
Singles
1 — Chase Lindwall (MG) def. Dylan Geske (W) 6-0, 6-1
2 — Owen Harris (W) def. Owen Dzeidzic (MG) 7-5, 6-4
3 — Trevor Bird (W) def. AJ Nelson (MG) 6-2, 6-2
4 — Jackson Barta (W) def. John Rathgebar (MG) 7-6(2), 7-5
Doubles
1 — Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Metcalfe/Kroll (MG) 6-0, 6-1
2 — Sean Kelliher/Owen Zingler (W) def. Binzley/Ryan (MG) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5
3 — Gavin Schlender/Jameson Stocks (W) def. Davis/O’Brien (MG) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4
