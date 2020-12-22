One practice did this team a lot of good.
Watertown’s boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary was dispirited by the team’s offensive struggles in a 10-point loss at Sauk Prairie on Friday night.
Four nights later, he was full of spirit watching the Goslings light up Janesville Craig 76-53 on Tuesday night at WHS.
Junior forward Nathan Gapinski led Watertown (3-2) with a game-high 23 points, and nine other Goslings got in on the scoring in this one.
Leading 21-19 with just over two minutes left in the first half, Watertown scored eight consecutive points and closed the half on an 18-8 run.
Junior guard Ollie Meyers and Gapinski spearheaded the run. Gapinski began the run with a drive down the middle of the lane and Meyers buried back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 29-19.
The Goslings took a 37-27 lead into halftime, then broke the game open with a 17-2 run to start the second half.
Senior forward Kaleb Roberts began the big run with a basket inside and senior guard Jackson Wehner followed with a 3 from the wing and a driving layup. Senior guard Patrick Lampe and Gapinski sandwiched triples around another basket by Roberts, and junior forward Evan Sellnow finished through contact to make it a 54-29 game with 12:59 left in regulation.
For the first time this season, the Goslings had a game well in hand well in advance of the finish.
“Which is a new experience for us,” O’Leary said. “Our intensity was there tonight. It’s what we have seen in the second half of most of our games, (but this time) we did that the entire game. I don’t know if there’s any science to saying intensity makes the difference. We don’t play soft, but we just raised the level of intensity and then did it for 36 minutes. That’s nice to see.”
Meyers finished in double figures once again with 13 points. Wehner and Roberts each added 10 to give the Goslings four players in double figures. Sellnow added seven and Lampe added five.
“We worked on (getting everyone involved) a lot yesterday,” O’Lear said. “We only had one practice between our last game and this one. We didn’t do any Xs and Os work. We did all drill work and we did one-on-one moves facing the basket, reading the defender. I don’t think we’re there yet, but we were better. I don’t think anyone forced anything, but everyone was looking for their opportunities and taking advantage of them.”
Anthony Rizzo scored all 11 of his points in the first half for Janesville Craig (2-6). DeValk scored seven points in each half to lead the Cougars with 14 points.
Watertown hosts Janesville Parker on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The JV game starts at 4:30, followed by the varsity at approximately 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN 76,
JANESVILLE CRAIG 53
Janesville Craig 27 26 — 53
Watertown 37 39 — 76
Janesville Craig (fg ft-fta pts) ‚ DeValk 5 2-2 14, Harriel 2 0-0 4, Jahnke 1 0-0 3, Bertagnoli 1 1-2 3, Brown 3 0-0 6, DeGraaf 4 0-0 9, Halverson 1 0-0 3, Rizzo 4 2-2 11 Totals 21 5-6 53
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 3 2-5 10, Meyers 5 0-0 13, Shelton 1 0-0 2, Lampe 2 0-0 5, Peirick 0 2-2 2, Sellnow 2 2-3 7, Gapinski 8 6-6 23, Clark 0 2-2 2, Martin 1 0-0 2, Roberts 5 0-0 10 Totals 27 14-18 76
Three-point goals — JC (DeValk 2, Jahnke 1, DeGraaf 1, Halverson 1, Rizzo 1), W (Wehner 2, Meyers 3, Lampe 1, Selnow 1, Gapinski 1)
Total fouls — JC 20, W 11
