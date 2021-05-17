Tuesday's result
WATERLOO 9, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 4
MAZOMANIE - Sophia Schneider earned the complete-game decision on the mound and helped her own cause with four hits and two RBIs as Waterloo defeated Wisconsin Heights 9-4 in a Capitol South softball game on Tuesday.
Abbie Gier hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Pirates. Michaele Riege also went 4-for-4. Schneider allowed four earned runs on four hits over seven innings. She struck out 10 and walked seven.
Waterloo 024 201 0 - 9 12 2
Wis. Heights 130 000 0 - 4 4 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - W (Schneider W, 7-4-4-2-10-7), WH (Mercer L, 7-12-9-7-2-2)
Leading hitters - W (Riege 4x4, RBI, Gier 2x3, HR, 2BI. Hush RBI, Fitzgerald 2B, RBI, Schneider 4x4, 2B (2), 2BI, Marty RBI), WH (Mercer RBI, Graham 2B, Lynch 2B, RBI)
