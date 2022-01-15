Luther Prep junior guard Audrey deBoer goes in for a layup following a steal during the first half of a Capitol North girls basketball game against Lodi on Friday at LPS. For the game, deBoer finished with eight points and six steals as the Phoenix won 53-48.
Grace Schmidt scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures in Luther Prep’s 53-48 Capitol North win over Lodi on Friday at LPS.
Luther Prep (7-3, 3-1 in conference) grabbed the lead early and kept it throughout with strong defense, rebounding and transition scoring. Schmidt scored 11 of her points in the first half, while freshman guard Nora Wendorff added eight of her 11 points before halftime.
The Phoenix took their biggest lead of the first half, 28-17, on senior forward Taylor Zellmer’s baseline jumper with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining. Luther Prep would have taken an 11-point lead into halftime, but Lodi senior Ella Puls knocked down a buzzer-beating 3 from the corner on a catch-and-shoot inbounds play with seven-tenths of a second left to trim the lead to 28-20 at the break.
Senior guard Dylann Harrington scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the second half for Lodi (3-11, 0-5), which closed to within one down the stretch after the Phoenix went cold from the floor.
Luther Prep held on with clutch shooting at the foul line late.
Junior guard Audrey deBoer made 6-of-8 free throws in the second half and finished with eight points, six steals and four rebounds for the Phoenix. Schmidt added six rebounds, six steals and three assists. Wendorff made all three of her 3-point attempts.
