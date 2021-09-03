Watertown improved to 2-0 in conference with a 5-2 win over Beaver Dam on Thursday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
“This was a great high school tennis match all around,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We always look forward to playing Beaver Dam. It’s a fun and competitive rivalry, and it always seems like the matches are close. There was great support on both sides, and I’m really happy to come out with a team win.”
The Goslings won three out of four singles flights, with Danielle Krakow, Addison Kuenzi and Lily Oiler all winning in straight sets. Rylee Bilgrien lost in three sets at No. 4.
“Our singles lineup was dominant,” Dobbins said. “To only drop three games in the top three matches is impressive. Dani really dictated play and was hitting with a lot of confidence. Addison put together a complete match and looked as good as she has all season. Lily was dominant and is still improving every match. She has so much potential moving forward this season and the rest of her career. Rylee (Bilgrien) really battled against a quality opponent, and came up just short in a very long match. Really proud of her effort.”
Madison Peters and Riley Quinn pulled out a three-set victory at No. 2 doubles. After dropping a first set tiebreaker, Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke rallied to win in three sets at No. 3 doubles.
“The doubles matches were all very competitive,” Dobbins said. “Madison and Riley played an up and down match, but really picked up their level in the third set. They played to their strengths and didn’t over hit. Lily and Sophie came out a bit slow, but after dropping the first set they were dominant. They limited their errors and got aggressive at the right times.”
WATERTOWN 5,
BEAVER DAM 2
Singles
No. 1 — Danielle Krakow (W) def. Emily Biel (BD) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Ida DeVries (BD) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 — Lily Oiler (W) def. Sophia Schaue (BD) 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 — Payton Wietzke (BD) def. Rylee Bilgrien (W) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 — Gabel/Torres (BD) def. Jacey Smith/Taylor Wruck (W) 6-1, 6-4
No. 2 — Madison Peters/Riley Quinn (W) def. DeVries/Schraufnagel (BD) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2
No. 3 — Lily Gifford/Sophie Mattke (W) def. Brach/Winnas (BD) 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-3
