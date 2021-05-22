Phoenix top Shoreland Lutheran

SOMERS — Mary Jule Ruehrdanz hit a two-run home run as the Luther Prep softball team earned its first win of the season with a 13-3 victory over host Shoreland Lutheran on Saturday.

Emma Bortulin struck out 10 in a two-hit performance, allowing three runs (one earned) and walking four.

Luther Prep (1-11) had 16 hits, including seven for extra bases.

Abby Schewe had a run-scoring double in the first and Abby Pechman's RBI double made it 2-2 in the third. Consecutive one-out run-scoring doubles by Emma Bortulin and Ruehrdanz made it 5-2 in the fifth. Pechman and Schewe each had RBI base knocks later in the inning. Ruehrdanz's homer on an 0-1 count made it 9-3 in the sixth.

Leadoff hitter Kristine Deisinger was 3-for-5, Sophie Eckl was 3-for-4, scoring three times, and two of Pechman's three hits were doubles. Schewe was 2-for-4.

The Phoenix host Lake Country Lutheran on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

LUTHER PREP 13,

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3

Luther Prep  010  242  4  —  13  16  5

Shoreland Luth  101  010  0  —  3  2  1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: E. Bortulin (W; 7-2-3-1-10-4); SL: Mulligan (L; 7-14-12-12-3-4).

Leading hitters — LP: Deisinger 3x5, Eckl 3x4 (2B), E. Bortulin (2B), Ruehrdanz 2x4 (HR, 2B), Pechman 3x5 (2 2B), Schewe 2x4 (2B).

