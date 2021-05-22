SOMERS — Mary Jule Ruehrdanz hit a two-run home run as the Luther Prep softball team earned its first win of the season with a 13-3 victory over host Shoreland Lutheran on Saturday.
Emma Bortulin struck out 10 in a two-hit performance, allowing three runs (one earned) and walking four.
Luther Prep (1-11) had 16 hits, including seven for extra bases.
Abby Schewe had a run-scoring double in the first and Abby Pechman's RBI double made it 2-2 in the third. Consecutive one-out run-scoring doubles by Emma Bortulin and Ruehrdanz made it 5-2 in the fifth. Pechman and Schewe each had RBI base knocks later in the inning. Ruehrdanz's homer on an 0-1 count made it 9-3 in the sixth.
Leadoff hitter Kristine Deisinger was 3-for-5, Sophie Eckl was 3-for-4, scoring three times, and two of Pechman's three hits were doubles. Schewe was 2-for-4.
The Phoenix host Lake Country Lutheran on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 13,
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3
Luther Prep 010 242 4 — 13 16 5
Shoreland Luth 101 010 0 — 3 2 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: E. Bortulin (W; 7-2-3-1-10-4); SL: Mulligan (L; 7-14-12-12-3-4).
Leading hitters — LP: Deisinger 3x5, Eckl 3x4 (2B), E. Bortulin (2B), Ruehrdanz 2x4 (HR, 2B), Pechman 3x5 (2 2B), Schewe 2x4 (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.