LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team rallied by three points down late in the final set to defeat visiting Waterloo 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 15-13 in a nonconference match at LLHS on Friday.
The Warriors (5-3) trailed 12-9 in the last set before winning three straight points to tie it up. Senior middle hitter Sydney Langille had one her 13 kills to square it up again at 13 all. Senior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik went to the line, serving aggressively to force a Waterloo error. Gnabasik's next serve resulted in a free ball, setting up match point. A kill by junior middle hitter Ella DeNoyer gave Lakeside its second win in as many days after a three-week hiatus.
"I was proud of our effort, how we didn't give in under pressure, and we did our best against a great team," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said.
"Kylee is one of the most confident and poised players I have and I love it when it's her turn to serve in high pressure situations."
Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had 14 kills and four aces. Langille added 4.5 blocks.
DeNoyer had 12 kills and junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz totaled 11. Gnabasik served six aces and had 18 digs.
Senior setter Kaylee Raymond registered 53 assists, junior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz tallied 21 digs and sophomore right side Jenna Shadoski had two blocks.
"Tonight was a great night of competition," Krauklis said. "Brooke Mosher from Waterloo is a spectacular player. It was fun to try and defend her. Anytime we could even get a hand on her balls, we were excited. Kylee and Lydia did an excellent job getting up as much as they could.
"Payton really came through for us on that last set, scoring some key points when we needed them most. You could see her determination and fire when we started that fifth set, and it's great to see her confidence come out when it's close. We were down 5-9 in the fifth set, and I love how my team didn't get worried. They fought hard through the next few back and forth points."
The Pirates are now 19-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.