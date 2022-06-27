HUSTISFORD — Rylie Collien has made quite the name for herself during her years as a student athlete in Hustisford. She’s distinguished herself on both the soccer field and basketball court, and while soccer has the stronger pull for the Class of 2022 graduate, with a career at Concordia University beckoning, she has one more basketball game yet to play.
Collien was recognized as one of the best basketball players in Wisconsin in Division 5, and will be flying for the Falcons one last time when she makes the trek to Wisconsin Dells and the JustAgame Fieldhouse for the WBCA All-Star game on Wednesday. The selection has left Collien very humbled.
“I feel extremely honored to be able to represent Hustisford in a game like this,” Collien said. “It’s an amazing feeling to be able to participate in big things like this, coming from a small town.”
The honor shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has watched the 5’8” guard play over the years. A multi-year starter with the Falcons, Collien showed her potential as early as her freshman season, when she averaged 7.4 points a game.
She took another step her sophomore year, averaging 12.4 points a game en route to earning second team honors in the Trailways East Conference. The past two years she’s led the Falcons in scoring, with 15.4 and 15.2 points a game. Those numbers earned her back to back First Team all-conference honors, and in her final year with Hustsford, Collien cracked a thousand points in her career.
Collien hopes her playing career, and her nomination to the WBCA all-star game, inspires others to reach for the same goals she’s achieved.
“I hope this opens the eyes of the younger girls in our town to inspire them to work hard every day. The people in our town have supported me throughout my career, and I am definitely really excited for the opportunity to play.”
Collien is planning on making the most of this experience, and is eager to learn and test her abilities against the best D-5 has to offer.
“I am most looking forward to the opportunity to play with new people and get out of my comfort zone a little bit. I think it will be fun to learn new coaching styles because I’ve only had the same two coaches since grade school.”
Collien says she’s proud to represent Hustisford, and eager for the experiences she may get out of the game, she says the chance to help others is what made her say yes to it all. In order to play in the game, athletes must raise money for the MACC Fund, an organization dedicated to helping children fight cancer.
“It’s always rewarding to be able to give back, and to know that it’s going to help kids is amazing,” Collien says. “I think this is such an important aspect to the All-Star Game and being able to use basketball, something I love, to give back is just a bonus.”
Collien says she did not get to this point in her career on her own. She says that by reaching the all-star game, it also honors the sacrifice and support that so many in Hustisford have given to her over the years.
“I would like to thank my parents and family for all their support because there’s no way I could do it without them. My high school teammates and coaches never gave up on me and always pushed me to be the best I could possibly be.
“They are a big reason for my success in this sport. I would also like to thank my friends and their families for all their support at the games and always cheering me on in the stands. The support system within Hustisford is incredible.”
Collien and her fellow teammates on the WIAA will take the court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
