Yeah, this was different, all right.
Attendance was limited and spaced out. Masks were worn by coaches and players on the sidelines, and by spectators, with no discernible exceptions in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines set out by the Watertown Unified School District.
On the field, Watertown and Edgewood were closely matched. Neither team produced 200 yards of offense, but the visiting Crusaders did just enough to come away with a 17-14 victory in the football season opener on Friday night at Landsverk Field.
After struggling to move the ball for the better part of three quarters in a new-look offense featuring 10 new starters, Watertown scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 14-9 lead. Edgewood regained the lead on junior quarterback Joe Hartlieb’s 42-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Ben Newton with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in regulation. The Crusaders converted a two-point scoring pass for the final margin.
The Goslings reached Edgewood’s 40 on their final drive, but a holding penalty pushed them back and they eventually stalled on downs.
"I thought our inexperience across the board showed throughout the game,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “With only one returning starter back, you could tell our youth and inexperience (was a factor). We made a lot of mistakes that put us in tough situations or killed drives. Whether it was blocking assignments wrong, running the wrong routes, not knowing the correct play … we also got physically beat up front at times.
“We were struggling to run the ball, especially in the first half. We had some protection breakdowns and didn’t execute."
Watertown managed just one drive into Edgewood territory in the first half. The Crusaders, by contrast, began two drives in Watertown territory in the first half and scored twice.
Edgewood took a 3-0 lead on sophomore kicker Sam Klestinski’s 38-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter. The Crusaders scored again on their third series, which was set up by a blocked punt. Edgewood started that drive on Watertown’s 20 and cashed in on Hartlieb’s 10-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Jackson Trudgeon. The point after attempt failed, leaving the score 9-0 with 10:28 to go in the half.
Trudgeon appeared to have himself a 60-yard pick six on Watertown’s next possession, but a clipping penalty on the return forced Edgewood to start the drive at the 33-yard line. The Goslings held on downs, and the defense came up big again on Edgewood’s next series when senior safety Elias Adrian recovered a fumble and returned it to midfield. Watertown’s drive stalled on downs at Edgewood’s 36 with 1:36 left in the half.
“Defensively, we did an overall good job,” Kamrath said. “In the first half, we put them in some tough situations but we kept them at nine even with a blocked punt (and an interception into our territory). In the second half, we got the ball moving and executed our quick passing game.”
Junior quarterbacks Nathan Kehl and Caleb Huff each found ways to contribute in the second half. Kehl finished 14-of-26 for 122 yards, most of which came in the second half, while Huff was effective near the goal line with two short rushing touchdowns.
Senior Osiel Urbina-Cruz sparked the first scoring drive with a 23-yard punt return to Watertown’s 30, and a late hit on him moved to the ball up to the 45. Kehl completed four short passes on the drive and picked up two short yardage first downs running the ball. Huff plowed in from 1 yard out on the first play of the fourth quarter, and senior kicker Branden Fischer’s extra point made it 9-7 with 11:53 remaining.
Another defensive takeaway set up Watertown’s go-ahead scoring drive. Senior defensive back Jackson Wehner recovered a fumble by Hartlieb along the sideline and returned it to Edgewood’s 34. Kehl completed two passes for 15 yards and picked up two more first downs on the ground.
Huff took advantage of a good seal block on the edge by senior center Pedro Martinez and junior tight end John Clifford and cruised in untouched from 3 yards out. Fischer’s extra point gave the Goslings a 14-9 lead with 6:05 left in regulation.
Hartlieb answered for Edgewood with two long pass plays. The first went to sophomore receiver Matt Garcia for 28 yards to Watertown’s 48. Two plays later, Hartlieb found Newton on a deep sideline route. Newton went up and made the grab at the 10 and kept his feet and scored from there. Garcia caught the two-point conversion pass.
On the ensuing drive, Kehl completed passes of 11 yards to Clifford and six more to Wehner and picked up 10 yards rushing in between, but the holding penalty left Watertown facing second-and-24. A third down sack put the Goslings in a fourth-and-16 hole, and an incompletion with just over a minute remaining ended this one.
The Goslings finished with just 29 rushes for 52 yards, with Kehl accounting for 26 of those.
“They did a good job with zone defense, taking away our deeper routes,” Kamrath said. “They forced us to run the ball off tackle. They did a good job taking away our trap and counter game where we were pulling our guards. It came down to execution.
"I was proud of the way our kids responded. We were able to take the lead late. They made two big catches where they went up and over some athletic defensive backs and made a play. We still had a chance to score, but we put ourselves in a long down and distance with a penalty and it was too much to overcome.”
Watertown’s defense held Edgewood to just nine yards rushing on 18 carries. Senior linebacker Carson Triplett led the way with eight tackles, followed by senior linebacker Dylan Sippel with seven, and defensive backs Huff (five) and senior Brian Kronquist (four).
“There were a ton of positives,” Kamrath said. “We'll only continue to get better. Despite being inexperienced, we'll overcome that. We just didn't have enough tonight. We'll watch film. We had some key guys who went down with injuries and we moved guys around. We’re excited to get an opportunity to play. I hope we'll do what we can to get better and move forward.”
Watertown hosts Portage next Friday in the second game of a three-game homestand.
EDGEWOOD 17, WATERTOWN 10
Edgewood 3 6 0 8 — 17
Watertown 0 0 0 14 — 14
E W
First downs 10 9
By rush 4 6
By pass 6 3
By penalty 0 0
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 18-9 29-52
Yards passing 130
Attempts 26 27
Completions 16 15
Had intercepted 0 1
Total yards 192 182
Penalties, yards 2-25 3-30
Fumbles, lost 3-2 1-0
E — Sam Klestinski 38 FG
E — Jackson Trudgeon 10 pass from Joe Hartlieb (kick failed)
W — Huff 1 run (Fischer kick)
W — Huff 3 run (Fischer kick)
E — Ben Newton 42 pass from Hartlieb (Matt Garcia pass from Hartlieb)
Individual Leaders — Passing: E (Hartlieb 16-26-183 2 TDs, O INT), W (Kehl 14-26-122, 0 TD, 1 INT), Rushing: E (Hartlieb 6-5), W (Kehl 14-26). Receiving: E (Trudgeon 8-73), W (Wehner 5-43)
