HORICON — Connor Gerstner and Dominic Raabe earned victories to lead Johnson Creek’s wrestlers in a 51-22 loss to Horicon on Monday.

Gerstner won by fall at 113 pounds while Raabe earned an 11-1 major decision at 160. Cohen Schmidt (195) and heavyweight Kevin Morales received forfeits for the Bluejays.

Horicon also defeated Palmyra-Eagle 60-0.

HORICON 51, JOHNSON CREEK 22

*106 — Bryce Twardokus (H) dec. William Mattert (JC) 4-2

113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) pinned Kylee Firari (H) at 2:56

120 — Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer (H) received forfeit

126 — Austin Zamorano (H) received forfeit

132 — Rocco Barzano (H) received forfeit

138 — Brady Groenewold (H) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 1:14

145 — Cayden Reinwald (H) received forfeit

152 — Cole Hull (H) received forfeit

160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) major dec. Kevin Wenninger (H) 11-1

170 — Double Forfeit

182 — Brady Elvers (H) pinned Gurianderpal Khasria (JC) at 2:19

195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit

220 — Shayne Fluhr (H) pinned Devon Klingman (JC) at 0:56

285 — Kevin Morales (JC) received forfeit

