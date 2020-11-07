Lakeside at KML called off

LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran football team's regular-season finale at Kettle Moraine Lutheran scheduled for Friday was cancelled.

Lakeside (5-0) is the smallest school in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, which begin next week.

The top-seeded Warriors host fourth-seeded Edgewood on Friday at 7 p.m. in Level 1. The winner takes on either second-seeded Lake Mills or third-seeded Mauston in Level 2 on Nov. 20.

