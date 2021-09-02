Conference play opens up statewide on Friday as teams embark on seven-game league schedules universally for the first time.
JEFFERSON AT EVANSVILLE
Jefferson’s football team is scheduled to resume its season after a one-week hiatus with a Rock Valley Conference road date against Evansville.
The Blue Devils (1-1) won at Reedsburg in overtime, 34-33, in week one before getting beat by Brodhead/Juda 35-0.
Evansville senior quarterback Chase Maves threw for five touchdowns and 385 yards in the team’s opener but was 2-for-13 for 13 yards with an interception last week.
“Evansville runs multiple formations and has a good mix of run and pass,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “Aligning properly on defense is the key. If we do not get lined up properly, they will take advantage of the opportunity to get a big play.”
The Blue Devils are known to give opposing offenses varying looks.
“Historically they like to move around,” Gee said. “We need to read what’s going on at the line of scrimmage and keep the big picture in mind. It’s important that we understand the whole play and what we need to do to adjust at the line if needed.”
Evansville wideout Trevor Bahrs has 229 receiving yards and three touchdowns on six catches this season. The Eagles (1-0), who won the last meeting between these programs 49-20 on Apr. 23, are looking to prevent chunk gains.
“I’m sure we are both emphasizing eliminating the big plays,” Gee said. “If Evansville is going to score, we want to make them earn it on a long drive. Garth (Coats) will have his guys ready to play. It will be an exciting game.”
COLUMBUS
AT LAKE MILLS
Lake Mills’ football team looks to bounce back in week three as the team hosts Columbus to open the Capitol Conference schedule.
The L-Cats (1-1) have won three straight against the Cardinals (2-0), who welcome Andrew Selgrad to the program as the new head coach after previously serving as defensive coordinator at Fond du Lac.
“Columbus is going to be well-coached with good athletes,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They are big, strong and physical. Offensively they try to establish the run. They know they’re big, strong and physical and want to lean on you. Occasionally, they take a shot through the air.
“Defensively, going into this game its two complete different offenses in back-to-back weeks. Edgewood has athletes on the outside and looked to air it out quite a bit. This week it’s the opposite, Columbus packs it in and looks to run the football.”
Columbus has earned a pair of runaway victories this season, routing Omro 34-0 and beating Platteville 42-6 last week. The Cardinals have a pair of featured tailbacks in Colton Brunell (32 carries for 286 yards with five touchdowns) and Andrew Pfeffer (22 totes for 243 yards with two scores).
Huber was impressed with Columbus’s film defensively, too.
“They fly around and have guys who want to go to the football,” Huber said. “They have a good linebacker and secondary unit. Not very big, but they fly around and are fast and physical. We’ll have our hands full on both sides of the football.”
Lake Mills will be preaching ball security this week as it looks to hit the reset button after last week’s 20-0 loss at Edgewood, opening the league year on the right foot along the way.
“The biggest thing is taking care of the football,” Huber said. “In the last two games, we’ve had five turnovers and it could have been more depending on how things were called. Taking care of the football is priority No. 1. Priority No. 2 is to establish the offensive line in the trenches and dominate the line of scrimmage.”
WALWORTH BIG FOOT AT LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team looks to get back to its winning ways with a Capitol Conference opener against Walworth Big Foot.
The Chiefs (1-1) are new members of the league this season and lost to Whitewater 24-19 in week one before winning 27-18 versus East Troy.
“They run a spread offense with the quarterback in shotgun and one back behind him with lots of read option,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “We have to be very disciplined on both sides of the center. They have very good athletes at the quarterback (Basil Demco), tailback (Jax Hertel) and wide receiver (Alex Schmitz) positions.”
Hertel is averaging 10 yards a carry this season, rushing for 281 yards, and Demco is 9-for-24 passing for 177 yards with three touchdowns, one interception.
Bauer expects Big Foot to deploy a 3-4-4 defense and emphasized the importance for the Warriors to be able to move the ball on the ground.
Lakeside has been plagued by turnover issues on its relatively youthful offense, something the team will need to rectify to come away with its first victory of 2021.
“Ball security is job number one this week and the number one key to success,” Bauer said. “We have to cut down on turnovers.”
WATERLOO
AT MARKESAN
Waterloo will try to ride this momentum into next week’s Eastern Suburban Conference opener on the road against Markesan next Friday. The Hornets also enter the game a perfect 2-0 after beating Manawa in week one 30-14 and Laconia 14-8 in week 2. Hornets quarterback Ryan Mast is averaging 78 yards in rushing and threw two TD passes in the win over Manawa.
Waterloo football coach Dave Frisell believes he has a special group of players that can reach exceptional heights.
“We have a lot of kids that have played a lot of football coming through the youth ranks,” Frisell said.
“They’re more experienced than any team we’ve had (in my three years). You can see that they know the finer points of football. There’s more talent. We have some players that have put in the work.”
HORICON/HUSTY
AT LODI
The Marshfalcons lost 42-0 to Mayville last Friday and open what is mercifully a one-year stay in the Capitol Conference with a road game against preseason favorite Lodi.
The Blue Devils shut out McFarland 40-0 and Delavan-Darien 38-0 to start the season. Despite losing senior running back and linebacker Lucas Heyroth to a broken collarbone in the season opener, Lodi flourished against the Comets in Week 2 behind two TD passes from quarterback Keegan Fleischmann and two rushing scores from Jaylen Montgomery.
CLINTON
AT DODGELAND
Clinton brings a 2-0 record into Juneau with a 27-26 win over New Glarus/Monticello in the opener and a 16-13 win over Edgerton a week ago.
Leading rushing Abel Espinoza has carried 29 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars, who double down on the rushing attack with quarterback Peyton Bingham (47-137, 1 TD).
BLUEJAYS OFF
Johnson Creek was scheduled to face Wayland Academy this week, but Wayland cancelled its season, so the Bluejays will have a bye.
The Bluejays travel to face Delafield St. John’s on Friday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.
