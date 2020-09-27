Luther Prep’s girls tennis team narrowly defeated Lake Mills 4-3 and won Saturday’s Capitol Conference meet by a point over the L-Cats at LPS.
The Phoenix (8-1) also beat Mayville 6-1 in the three-team event.
Luther Prep’s four singles players all went 2-0.
In the Lake Mills match, Alethia Schmidt beat Claudia Curtis 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 1 flight. Haley Olson topped Isabel Retrum 6-1, 6-2 while Abigail Schewe beat Hannah Alexander 6-3, 6-1. At the No. 4 spot, Katie Schmidt defeated Sydney Williams 6-1, 7-5.
"The girls really came to play on Saturday," Luther Prep girls tennis coach Tim Wrobel said. "It can be tough to play on Homecoming weekend, but the girls all came focused on a mission. Our seniors, especially Ali, Abigail, and Haley, had been building to this moment for four years.
"It was great to see them achieve their goal of winning the conference. Our singles have had a great season, and all four of them played two great matches. Our doubles teams also contributed strong matches on the day."
The L-Cats swept doubles play and also beat Mayville 6-1 to come within a point.
“The girls played really well, and we were so close to taking it as a team,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. “We have switched doubles teams around in the middle of the season, so the doubles team winning all their matches shows the amount of hard work these girls have put in.
“Luther Prep has a great singles line-up, but our girls played hard and stuck right in it with them.”
Luther Prep hosts Big Foot on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Lake Mills plays at Mayville on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Team scores: Luther Prep 10, Lake Mills 9, Mayville 2
LUTHER PREP 6, MAYVILLE 1
Singles
No. 1 -- Alethia Schmidt, (LP) def. Jenna Pasbrig, (MA) 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 -- Haley Olson, (LP) def. Katelynn Hanna, (MA), 6-0, 6-2
No. 3 -- Abigail Schewe, (LP) def. Katelynn Konczal, (MA), 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 -- Katie Schmidt, (LP) def. Maddy Wendt, (MA), 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 -- Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck, (LP) def. Emily Schellpfeffer/Kendall Pliner, (MA), 6-4, 4-6, 10-6
No. 2 -- Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder, (LP) def. Catherine Madden/Hermanson Naudia, (MA), 3-6, 6-1, 10-7
No. 3 -- Kayla Wiesner/Angelina Wojahn, (MA) def. Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke, (LP), 6-4 , 6-3
LUTHER PREP 4, LAKE MILLS 3
Singles
No. 1 -- Alethia Schmidt, (LP) def. Claudia Curtis, (LM), 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 -- Haley Olson, (LP) def. Isabel Retrum, (LM), 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 -- Abigail Schewe, (LP) def. Hannah Alexander, (LM), 6-3, 6-1
No. 4 -- Katie Schmidt, (LP) def. Sydney Williams, (LM), 6-1, 7-5
Doubles
No. 1 -- Katrina Breaker/Gabby Mahr, (LM) def. Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck, (LP), 6-3, 4-6, 11-9
No. 2 -- Molly Williams/Brooke Sehmer, (LM) def. Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder, (LP), 6-4, 6-2
No. 3 -- Hannah Lamke/Rojina Kaufman, (LM) def. Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke, (LP), 6-2, 4-6, 10-8
LAKE MILLS 6, MAYVILLE 1
Singles
No. 1 -- Claudia Curtis (LM) def. Jenna Pasbrig, (MA), 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 -- Isabel Retrum (LM) def. Katelynn Hanna, (MA), 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 -- Katelynn Konczal (M) def. Hannah Alexander, (LM), 2-6, 6-2, 10-8
No. 4 -- Sydney Williams, (LM) def. Maddy Wendt, (MA), 7-5, 5-7, 10-3 Doubles
No. 1 -- Gabby Mahr/Katrina Breaker, (LM) def. Kendall Pliner/Emily Schellpfeffer, (MA), 6-1, 6-4
No. 2 -- Brooke Sehmer/Molly Williams, (LM) def. Hermanson Naudia/Catherine Madden, (MA), 5-7, 0-6
No. 3 -- Rojina Kaufman/Hannah Lamke, (LM) def. Angelina Wojahn/Kayla Wiesner, (MA), 6-4, 6-3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.