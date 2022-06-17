Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team opened the season with an 11-1 win over Fort Atkinson on Thursday at Washington Park.

Connor Lehman had two hits and Taylor Walter had two RBIs for Watertown. Pitcher Ayden Schauer earned the decision, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

WATERTOWN 11, FORT ATKINSON 1

Fort Atkinson 010 00 — 1 4 3

Watertown 315 11 — 11 10 0

WP: Schauer

LP: Maier

Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kucken 3-0-1-1, Hartwig 3-0-2-0, Sayre 2-0-0-0, Schrader 1-0-0-0, Schoenherr 2-0-0-0, Seavert 2-0-0-0, Narkis 1-0-1-0, Hartman 1-1-0-0, Griffiths 2-0-0-0 Totals 17-1-4-1

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 3-2-1-0, Hinkes 3-2-1-0, Martin 2-1-1-1, Haumschild 2-1-1-1, Fendt 1-1-0-0, Walter 3-0-1-2, Pfeifer 2-2-1-0, Lehman 3-1-2-1, Johnson 1-0-1-1 Totals 22-11-10-7

2B — FA (Kucken), W (Walter)

Pitching — HO: Maier (FA) 6 in 3, Block (FA) 4 in 1.1, Schauer (W) 4 in 5. R: Maier (FA) 9, Block (FA) 2, Schauer (W) 1. SO: Maier (FA) 1, Block (FA) 3, Schauer (W) 8. BB: Maier (FA) 3, Block (FA) 0, Schauer (W) 2

