The Maranatha Baptist University softball team went 0-2 against Finlandia in a doubleheader at home on Friday.
The Sabercats (3-9) dropped the opener 15-3 and lost the finale 15-1.
Designated player Krysten Lawver was 2-for-2, scoring twice, in game 1 while left fielder Alexis Sponable went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
In game 2, MBU managed just three hits, committing four errors in a five-inning outing.
The Sabercats play at Mount Mary in Waukesha on Friday at 3 p.m. in game 1 of a twin bill.
BASEBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University baseball team dropped a pair of doubleheaders recently, falling to 0-10 overall.
The Sabercats lost home games on Tuesday to Wisconsin Lutheran College 7-0 and 13-0.
The team was swept at Trinity International in Deerfield, Ill., 10-2 and 13-3 on Saturday.
Against Trinity, catcher David Cripps and shortstop Ty Smith were each 2-for-4 with an RBI as the team tallied nine hits in the opener.
In the second game, Smith had two of the team’s six hits and left fielder Foster Fredrickson had two RBIs.
MBU hosts Lincoln Christian for doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday. First pitch Friday is at 3 p.m.
