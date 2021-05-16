WHITEWATER — The Jefferson softball team outscored Whitewater, 48-1, during a Rock Valley Conference doubleheader Saturday at Whitewater High School.
The Eagles (11-0, 10-0 RVC) won the first game 27-1 and the second 21-0.
In the first game, Aidyn Messmann was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, powering in six RBIs. She also scored three times. Brittney Mengel and Eden Dempsey both scored five times and picked up three hits each. Dempsey finished with four RBIs.
Julia Ball recorded three hits, four RBIs and three runs. Claire Beck tossed a complete-game one hitter. In four innings of work, Beck struck out nine.
Whitewater’s lone run came from Nataly Benes.
In the second game, Ball pitched a shutout, allowing two hits while striking out five in five innings. Dempsey had five RBIs and was 4-for-4 at the plate. Leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski collected four hits, while touching home plate four times and driving in four runs.
The Eagles scored 14 runs in the third inning. Lexi Juoni finished with a double for Whitewater.
Jefferson travels to face Brodhead on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Game 1
JEFFERSON 27, WHITEWATER 1
Jefferson 26(12) 7XX X — 27 20 1
Whitewater 001 0XX X — 1 1 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck 4-1-0-1-9; WW: Pope 2-10-9-5-2.
Leading hitters — J: Mengel 3x3 (2B), Dempsey 3x4 (3x2B), Beck 2x2 (2B0, Messmann 5x5 (2B), Ball 3x4, Helmink 2x3.
Game 2
JEFFERSON 21, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater 000 00X X — 0 2 1
Jefferson 16(14) 0X X — 21 20 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WW: Bohmann 2.2-17-15-5-2; J: Ball 5-2-0-2-5.
Leading hitters — WW: Juoni 2B; J: Serdynski 4x5 (3B), Dempsey 4x4 (2x2B), Messmann 2x4 (2x2B), Ball 3x4 (2x2B).
