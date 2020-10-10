KEWASKUM — Lake Mills’ football team responded from its second regular-season loss in as many years with a resounding 48-7 victory at Kewaskum on Friday.
The L-Cats, a week after falling 44-36 at Mineral Point, scored 41 unanswered points, compiled 530 yards and allowed just nine first downs.
“The kids responded well after last week,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We talked about having a legendary response. We talked about facing adversity in life and football. Things aren’t always going to go your way. We had a good week of practice and a good week of practice showed on Friday night.”
Senior quarterback Adam Moen was 15-for-22 passing for 326 yards and two scores, adding 102 rush yards on 14 carries and two rushing touchdowns.
Lake Mills (2-1) has scored 30, 36 and now 48 points through three weeks and are starting to play quicker behind an improved offensive line.
“Offensively, even the first two weeks we were a little slow, things are clicking from a verbage standpoint,” Huber said. “Kids are more comfortable in the offense. They aren't thinking as much they are just playing. The repetitions of the plays are better.
“The offensive line has come a long way. Kewaskum was showing us three- and four-man fronts. The offensive line was communicating and making changes. They talked it out in play. We ran the ball pretty well.”
The L-Cats ran it 35 times for 204 yards. Senior tailback Charlie Cassady had one and two-yard scoring runs in the first half and Moen scored on an 11-yard run to make it 21-0 with 8 minutes, 56 seconds left in the opening half.
Senior receiver Jaxson Retrum caught a deep ball for a 31-yard TD with under two minutes to play until the break.
“We’ve been running two outs, typically the ball is supposed to go to the outs,” Huber said. “They were creeping up corners on the fade to the outside and Adam recognized that and threw it deep to Jaxson and he was able to make a play.”
Junior receiver Michael Stenbroten, who caught five passes for 107 yards, took a jet sweep 27 yards to the house, making it 34-7 early in the third.
“We throw the ball in front of our jet,” Huber said. “We toss it forward to him. Michael’s elusive in space and at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds it takes a couple of kids to bring him down. He made a play. One week it might be one kid, one week it might be another.
“There’s not a lot of selfishness there. There’s only one ball to go around and we’ve got six to eight kids that can make plays. The kids want one goal and that’s to win.”
Moen scored on a nine-yard run and freshman Cooper Murphy ran it in from three yards out for the final margin.
The Indians (0-1) scored in the first quarter to knot it at seven apiece but were held scoreless the rest of the way in their season opener.
“Our communication is better (defensively),” Huber said. “We talked all week about communicating. The older kids taking responsibility to get the younger kids lined up. Defense is about alignments and assignments. If you're not aligned properly it's hard to have a secure defense. We were talking a little bit more. Kids were being loud, flying around. Letting the dog off the leash so to speak.”
Retrum finished with four catches for 78 yards for the L-Cats, who entered the game ranked seventh in the Division 4 WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
Lake Mills plays its home opener against Watertown next week.
LAKE MILLS 48, KEWASKUM 7
Lake Mills 7 20 14 7 — 48
Kewaskum 7 0 0 0 — 7
LM: Cassady 1 run (Levake kick), 4:35
K: Pass (kick good) 1:32
LM: Cassady 2 run (Levake kick), 10:37
LM: Moen 11 run (Levake kick), 8:56
LM: Retrum 31 pass from Moen (kick failed), 1:43
LM: Stenbroten 27 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 9:50
LM: Moen 9 run (Levake kick), 6:04
LM: Murphy 3 run (Levake kick), 6:03
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LM 22, K 9.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LM 35-204.
Passing yards — LM 326.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LM 21-31-0.
Penalties-yards — LM 2-10.
Fumbles-lost — LM 0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LM: Moen 14-102.
Passing — LM: Moen 15-22-2-326.
Receiving — LM: Stenbroten 5-107; Retrum 4-78.
