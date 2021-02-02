JEFFERSON — Haygen Miller’s 22 points wasn’t enough as Clayton Jenny dropped a game-high 31 to lead the Crimson Tide to a 68-58 Rock Valley Conference boys basketball victory over the Jefferson boys basketball on Tuesday.
Miller knocked down six 3-pointers to lead the Eagles’ offense. Braden McGraw scored 12 points for Jefferson.
The Eagles host Turner on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
EDGERTON 68, JEFFERSON 58
Edgerton 34 34 — 68
Jefferson 18 40 — 58
EDGERTON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Kauf 4 1-3 10, Jenny 13 3-6 31, D. Hanson 7 2-3 19, A. Hanson 2 1-1 5, Krause 0 1-3 1, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 8-16 68.
JEFFERSON — Miller 8 0-1 22, McGraw 5 0-0 12, Neitzel 1 0-0 2, Lenz 1 0-0 3, Martin 4 0-0 10, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 0-1 58.
3-pointers: E 6 (Kauf, Jenny 2, D. Hanson), J 12 (Miller 6, McGraw 2, Lenz, Martin 2, Hoffman). Total fouls: E 9, J 18.
