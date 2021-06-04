Watertown improved to 11-7 and finished 7-5 in the Badger South with a doubleheader sweep over Monroe on Thursday at Washington Park.
The Goslings won the first game 10-0 in five innings and completed the sweep with a 5-4 victory.
Damon Lee tossed a three-hit shutout in the first game with seven strikeouts and one walk over five innings.
The Goslings broke the game open early with six runs in the second inning and three in the third.
John Clifford had three hits and Nathan Pfeifer had three RBIs while Nathan Kehl, Brady Martin and Ayden Schauer each drove in two runs.
Ayden Schauer started the second game and Steven Gates finished it with 4 1/3 innings of relief.
Watertown jumped out early with five runs over the first three innings and held on from there.
Kehl led off the game reaching on a dropped third strike, stole second and scored after two wild pitches. Evan Sellnow singled and scored on Brady Martin’s sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.
In the second inning, Clifford reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on an error. Jadon Schneider reached on an error in the same inning and scored on Connor Lehman’s sacrifice bunt to make it 4-0.
Sellnow walked and later scored on Schauer’s sacrifice fly in the third inning.
Gates entered the game in the bottom of the third after Schauer had walked the bases loaded and struck out the next batter to retire the side with no damage.
Monroe (4-12, 4-9) scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to make it a one-run game, but Gates struck out the last four batters he faced to end it.
The Goslings were a perfect 5-for-5 on stolen bases in each game.
“I thought we played two solid games and a lot of guys contributed,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “Damon Lee was again just spectacular in the first game. He keeps getting better every time he is on the mound. Offensively, we continue to improve and they all just continue to get better daily.
“Ayden Schauer battled in the first few innings of the second game and Steven Gates continued to be great in our relief role. Overall, a good couple of wins. We are excited to see what these guys can do moving forward.”
Watertown plays at Luther Prep on Monday at 5 p.m.
Game 1
WATERTOWN 10, MONROE 0
Monroe 000 00 — 0 3 3
Watertown 063 1X — 10 12 1
WP: Lee
LP: Stoerp
Monroe (ab-r-h-rbi) — Beyer 3-0-2-0, Golembiewski 3-0-0-0, Matley 1-0-0-0, H. Brunkwicki 1-0-0-0, Ambrose 2-0-1-0, G. Brunkwicki 2-0-0-0, Foley 1-0-0-0, Grebner 1-0-0-0, Sniff 2-0-0-0, Schmitt 2-0-0-0 Totals 19-0-3-0
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kehl 4-2-2-1, Sellnow 4-1-1-1, Martin 2-1-2-2, Schauer 3-0-1-2, Walter 3-2-2-0, Clifford 3-1-3-0, Schneider 3-1-0-1, Bushkie 2-1-1-0, Pfeifer 2-1-0-3 Totals 26-10-12-10
2B — M (Beyer), W (Clifford, Kehl, Schauer)
Pitching — HO: Stoerp (M) 10 in 3, Foley (M) 2 in 1, Lee (W) 3 in 5. R: Stoerp (M) 9, Foley (M) 1, Lee (W) 0. SO: Stoerp (M) 0, Foley (M) 1, Lee (W) 7. BB: Stoerp (M) 1, Foley (M) 1, Lee (W) 1
Game 2
WATERTOWN 5, MONROE 4
Watertown 221 000 0 — 5 5 4
Monroe 010 021 0 — 4 6 2
WP: Gates
LP: G. Brunswick
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kehl 3-1-0-0, Sellnow 3-2-1-0, Martin 3-0-1-1, Schauer 3-0-1-1, Walter 4-0-0-0, Clifford 2-1-1-0, Schneider 0-1-0-0, Gates 3-0-0-0, Duvernell 2-0-0-0, Lehman 2-0-1-1 Totals 25-5-5-3
Monroe (ab-r-h-rbi) — Beyer 3-0-0-0, H. Brunkwicki 5-0-1-0, Briggs 3-0-1-0, Matley 3-1-1-0, G. Brunkwicki 1-0-0-0, Foley 3-0-1-0, Sniff 1-0-0-0, Rach 1-0-0-0, Zahradka 0-1-0-0, Schmitt 1-0-0-0, Smith 1-0-0-1, Ambrose 3-1-0-0, Golembiewski 4-0-2-2, Mapel 0-1-0-0 Totals 29-4-6-3
2B — W (Martin), M (H. Brunkwicki)
Pitching — HO: Schauer (W) 2 in 2.2, Gates (W) 4 in 4.1, G. Brunkwicki (M) 1 in 2, Golembiewski (M) 0 in 2, H. Brunkwicki (M) 3 in 2, Briggs (M) 1 in 1. R: Schauer (W) 1, Gates (W) 3, G. Brunkwicki (M) 4, Golembiewski (M) 1, H. Brunkwicki (M) 0, Briggs (M) 0. SO: Schauer (W) 2, Gates (W) 7, G. Brunkwicki (W) 2, Golembiewski (M) 1, H. Brunkwicki (M) 2, Briggs (M) 0. BB: Schauer (W) 5, Gates (W) 3, G. Brunkwicki (M) 1, Golembiewski (M) 2, Brunkwicki (M) 1, Briggs (M) 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.