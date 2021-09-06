VERONA — Luther Prep’s girls cross country team placed second out of eight teams in Division 3 at the Verona Invitational on Saturday.
A total of 24 schools competed with over a thousand runners participating. Schools were divided by division for team scores. Individual places were determined by overall standings.
New Glarus scored 48 points and edged out Luther Prep by two points for the top finish in Division 3.
Sophomore Jemma Habben placed ninth overall in a personal best time of 19 minutes, 58 seconds. She shaved almost an entire minute of her previous PR.
Freshmen Eleanor Wendorff (29th, 21:25) and Calliope Horn (31st, 21:31), senior Holly Fluegge (82nd, 23:05) and sophomore Alexis Veenhuis (98th, 23:38) also scored for the Phoenix.
“It was a good day to run — cool and overcast — on a beautiful course making its maiden run today,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. “The competition was fun to see with so many runners. Our girls did really well today, especially our younger runners; the triumvirate of Habben, Wendorff, and Horn at the top of the standings portends good things for the rest of the season.
“Our boys are hard working and unassuming, steady as they go.”
Luther Prep’s boys cross country team placed seventh out of eight teams in Division 3.
Sophomore Elliott Heiderich led the Phoenix boys, placed 38th overall in a personal best time of 17:51.
Senior Elijah Hutchinson (81st, 18:53), sophomore Noah Sulzle (127th, 20:08), senior Jason Horn (140th, 20:36) and freshman James Knapp (142nd, 20:37) contributed to the team score.
“Congrats to Eliott Heiderich, who ran a good race today and set a PR,” Gumm said.
“We had one freshman boy, Sam Splinter, who ran a sub-20 minute race today for the JV team; he certainly will be getting some consideration for the varsity team moving forward.”
Luther Prep races at the WLA Viking Invitational at Kiekhaefer Park in Fond du Lac on Tuesday.
Division 3 team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 48, Luther Prep 50, Platteville 77, Wisconsin Dells 103, Monroe 122, McFarland 148, Aquinas 183, Mauston 187
Division 3 team scores — boys: Monroe 55, New Glarus/Monticello 63, Aquinas 75, Mauston 103, Wisconsin Dells 132, McFarland 134, Luther Prep 139, Platteville 147
