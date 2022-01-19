No. 1 Waupun too much for Phoenix

Abbie Aalsma led four players in double figures with 20 points in Waupun’s 78-36 win over Luther Prep’s girls basketball team on Tuesday at LPS.

Waupun, ranked No. 1 in Division 3, shot 14-of-24 from 3-point range and 28-of-53 for the game to improve to 15-0.

The Phoenix were led by Grace Schmidt with 22 points.

Luther Prep (7-4) hosts Lake Mills on Thursday.

WAUPUN 78, LUTHER PREP 36

Waupun 39 39 — 78

Luther Prep 19 17 — 36

Waupun (fg ft-fta tp) — L. Aalsma 6 1-2 14, N. Aalsma 5 1-2 14, A. Aalsma 7 2-2 20, VandeStreck 2 0-1 5, Matamoros 1 2-4 4, Gopalan 4 0-0 11, Petersen 3 0-0 9 Totals 28 6-11 78

Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 0 1-2 1, Wendorff 2 1-2 6, Kieselhorst 1 2-5 5, Schroeder 0 0-1 0, Schmidt 7 7-8 22 Totals 10 11-18 36

Three-point goals — W (L. Aalsma, N. Aalsma 4, A. Aalsma 4, VandeStreck, Gopalan 3, Petersen), LP (Wendorff, Kieselhorst, Schmidt)

Total fouls — W 19, LP 15

