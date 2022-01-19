Top-ranked Waupun lights up Phoenix Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abbie Aalsma led four players in double figures with 20 points in Waupun’s 78-36 win over Luther Prep’s girls basketball team on Tuesday at LPS.Waupun, ranked No. 1 in Division 3, shot 14-of-24 from 3-point range and 28-of-53 for the game to improve to 15-0.The Phoenix were led by Grace Schmidt with 22 points.Luther Prep (7-4) hosts Lake Mills on Thursday.WAUPUN 78, LUTHER PREP 36Waupun 39 39 — 78Luther Prep 19 17 — 36Waupun (fg ft-fta tp) — L. Aalsma 6 1-2 14, N. Aalsma 5 1-2 14, A. Aalsma 7 2-2 20, VandeStreck 2 0-1 5, Matamoros 1 2-4 4, Gopalan 4 0-0 11, Petersen 3 0-0 9 Totals 28 6-11 78Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 0 1-2 1, Wendorff 2 1-2 6, Kieselhorst 1 2-5 5, Schroeder 0 0-1 0, Schmidt 7 7-8 22 Totals 10 11-18 36Three-point goals — W (L. Aalsma, N. Aalsma 4, A. Aalsma 4, VandeStreck, Gopalan 3, Petersen), LP (Wendorff, Kieselhorst, Schmidt)Total fouls — W 19, LP 15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Pedestrian killed by drunken driver Judy Kay White Jay A. Uttech Turnover in city staff 10 Questions - Josh Kerr Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
