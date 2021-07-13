CLYMAN — Nick Klavekoske struck out 13 over six scoreless innings to earn the decision and Codi Behm homered to lead the Clyman Canners to a 5-2 Rock River League victory over the Johnson Creek Pioneers on Sunday at Stueber Field.
Clyman opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning and never trailed. Nick Schmitt singled and scored when Nathan Pfeifer reached on an error. Josh Oswald, who finished with two of Clyman’s eight hits, drove in Pfeifer with an RBI single to right.
Behm hit a solo shot to left in the fourth to make it a 3-0 game. The Canners added two insurance runs in the eighth. Tony Schmitt and Oswald led off with base hits. Brett Jakel drove in Schmitt with a sacrifice fly to left and Drew Slade drove in Oswald with an RBI double to right.
Johnson Creek scored two unearned runs off reliever Tony Schmitt over the final two innings. Matt Molini hit an RBI single for the Pioneers in the ninth.
CLYMAN 5,
JOHNSON CREEK 2
Johnson Creek 000 000 011 — 2 4 4
Clyman 002 100 02X — 5 8 4
WP: Klavekoske LP: R. Molini
S: T. Schmitt
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Molini 4-0-1-1, R. Molini 3-1-0-0, Oestreicher 4-0-1-0, Mares 4-0-0-0, Hartwig 4-0-1-0, Lauersdorf 3-0-0-0, Olszewski 4-0-0-0, Kircher 4-1-0-0, Knutson 4-0-1-0 Totals 34-2-4-1
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schuett 4-0-0-0, T. Schnitt 2-1-1-0, Oswald 3-1-2-1, Klavekoske 4-0-1-0, Behm 4-1-1-1, Jakel 3-0-1-1, Slade 4-0-1-1, N. Schmitt 4-1-1-0, Pfeifer 2-1-0-0 Totals 30-5-8-4
2B — C (Slade)
HR — C (Behm)
Pitching — HO: R. Molini (JC) 5 in 8, Klaveskoske (C) 1 in 6, T. Schmitt (C) 3 in 3. R: R. Molini (JC) 5, Klavekoske (C) 0, T. Schmitt (C) 2. SO: R. Molini (JC) 8, Klavekoske (C) 13, T. Schmitt (C) 5
July 2 result
CLYMAN 12, WATERTOWN 1
Ayden Schauer had two hits and four RBIs to spark the Clyman Canners in a 12-1 win over the Watertown Cardinals on Friday, July 2 at Washington Park.
Klavekoske threw all seven innings to earn a complete-game decision. He allowed one earned run on three hits with 18 strikeouts and two walks.
Schauer hit an RBI double in the fifth followed by a three-run homer to left in the sixth. Grant Hersh added two hits and two RBIs for the Canners. Derek Rowedder had an RBI single for Watertown in the seventh.
CLYMAN 12, WATERTOWN 1
Clyman 200 315 1 — 12 8 0
Watertown 000 000 1 — 1 3 3
WP: Klavekoske LP: Fischer
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schuett 4-2-2-0, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, Hans 3-2-1-0, Oswald 4-0-1-1, Walter 1-0-0-0, Oswald 4-1-0-0, Hersh 3-4-2-2, Kaul 1-1-0-0, Pfeifer 0-1-0-0, Schauer 4-1-2-4, Hersh 1-0-0-1 Totals 28-12-8-8
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Fischer 2-0-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-0, Schramm 3-0-0-0, Pitsch 3-0-0-0, Treichel 2-1-1-0, Foltz 2-0-0-0, Rowedder 3-0-1-1, Brandenburg 3-0-0-0, Sellnow 2-0-1-0, Dominguez 3-0-0-0 Totals 24-1-3-1
2B — C (Schuett, Schauer)
HR — C (Schauer)
Pitching — HO: Klavekoske (C) 3 in 7, Fischer (W) 4 in 4, Hill 4 in 1.2, Foltz (W) 0 in 1, Brandenburg (W) 0 in 0.1. R: Klavekoske (C) 1, Fischer (W) 5, Hill (W) 6, Foltz (W) 1, Brandenburg (W) 0. SO: Klavekoske (C) 18, Fischer (W) 1, Hill (W) 3, Foltz (W) 1, Brandenburg (W) 1. BB: Klavekoske (C) 2, Fischer (W) 5, Hill (W) 3, Foltz (W) 4, Brandenburg (W) 0.
