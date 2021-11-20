LAKE MILLS — The L-Cats’ first home game since hoisting the gold ball in March was a dominant one.
Lake Mills, with a completely new roster, steamrolled through Janesville Parker 78-28 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Friday, showing that this new team may well closely resemble the old one.
The L-Cats pressed effectively for the length of the floor, creating havoc and forcing turnovers that led to points on the break. The team was in a rhythm from the get-go offensively, hitting seven of its 11 3-pointers in the first frame en route to building a 31-4 lead with seven minutes remaining before halftime.
“We did a great job of sharing the basketball,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Parker packed it in with a 1-2-2 look. We worked on zone offense, and they ran it well and were unselfish. With ball movement and spacing, we got open shots in rhythm. We shot it really well from 3 tonight.”
Junior guard Jenna Hosey, who totaled a game-best 21 points with five made 3-pointers, hit from beyond the arc to make it 12-1 less than four minutes in. Sophomore guard Sydney Burling, who added 14 points, turned a steal into an easy layin before knocking down a corner 3. Sophomore guard Sophia Guerrero and Burling then both hit from long range, upping the edge to 28-4.
Lake Mills’ halfcourt defense was so stifling that Parker was called for a five-second violation despite not facing a double team.
“Our effort was outstanding,” Siska said. “That’s something with this group that makes it great, you don’t have to coach effort. They are really hungry and are great kids who work hard. They know it starts on defense, and they like defense.
“They are good at our rotations on the press. The press was effective tonight as it was Tuesday (versus Whitewater) and hopefully will be all year. The halfcourt defense was effective tonight. Have to have starters stay out of foul trouble though. It’s about pressuring teams without fouling.”
Junior center Bella Pitta contributed 17 points, junior guard Kenzie Nielsen had eight and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin contributed six as Lake Mills improved to 2-0 on the young season, extending its winning streak to nine games dating back to last season.
The L-Cats travel to face Waukesha Catholic Memorial on Tuesday night.
LAKE MILLS 78,
JANESVILLE PARKER 28
Parker 13 15 – 28
Lake Mills 44 34 -- 78
Janesville Parker (fg ft-ftm tp) – Ayers 2 1-4 5, Riley 2 0-0 4, Ahrens-Egger 3 0-0 6, Miller 5 3-7 13. Totals 12 4-11 28.
Lake Mills – E. Wollin 2 1-2 6, Nielsen 2 2-2 8, Hosey 8 0-2 21, Burling 5 2-7 14, Guerrero 1 0-0 3, T. Wollin 1 0-0 2, Pitta 8 1-1 17, Lepak 1 0-0 2, Kleinfeldt 2 1-2 5. Totals 30 7-16 78.
Three-point goals: LM (Hosey 5, Burling 2, Nielsen 2, E. Wollin 1, Guerrero 1) 11.
Total fouls: JP 16, LM 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.