Watertown snapped a nine-game losing streak to Beaver Dam earlier this season.
Beaver Dam snapped back in a big way in the rematch.
Senior guard Tyler Bunkoske scored 22 points to lead a shooting clinic in Beaver Dam’s 69-34 Badger East victory over Watertown’s boys basketball team on Senior Night Friday at WHS.
Beaver Dam (10-12, 7-7 in conference) led 33-19 at the break and poured it on in the second half. The Golden Beavers made a dozen 3-pointers in the game including eight in the second half. A 32-4 run which began late in the first half and continued well into the second half turned this one into a boat race.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for BD and gave head coach Tim Ladron his 200th career coaching victory on his alma mater’s home court.
Watertown (9-13, 7-7) had to play without senior guard Ollie Meyers due to a non-COVID illness. Meyers averages 15 points per game, second only on the team to senior forward Nate Gapinski’s 17.3 average.
Gapinski scored 12 points in the first half and just four after halftime to finish with 16. He was the only player in double figure for the Goslings, who have lost five of their last six games and seven of their last nine.
"We’d be foolish not to admit we missed him greatly,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said of Meyers. "But I don’t know that one more person would have made much difference in what I can only describe as a lack of toughness. That’s my responsibility.
"I challenged them. It seems like it doesn’t matter who we play. Right now, we’re getting beat off the dribble pretty badly. Our help defense, which was so good earlier in the year is now gone. Give Beaver Dam credit. Whatever adjustments they made sure worked.”
Ladron said his team’s defensive effort was a 180-degree improvement from the last meeting, won by Watertown 68-45 in Beaver Dam on Jan. 11.
"Our defense,” Ladron said. "We were really good defensively. We weren’t very good at home defensively. We let them do whatever they wanted on offense last time. That was our No. 1 focus. We needed to be better there and we were.
"Them not having Ollie hurts them and I certainly hope he gets better and they have him for the playoffs. To us in the locker room, it didn’t matter. We needed to defend better and we needed to move the ball better on the offensive end. We moved it as good as we have in a long time tonight.”
That’s for sure. Virtually all of Beaver Dam’s triples were off wide open looks after a smooth string of passes.
"That happens when you move the ball and keep attacking,” Ladron said. "You are patient and you get the looks you want. That’s what it's looked like for us in practice. We’ve gone into this rut and had a hard time bringing that into games. It was nice to see us finally turn that corner."
Ladron has enjoyed several winning seasons during his 14-year run in BD, but the climb to the 200 win milestone has been a rough slog here at the summit.
“It's been tough,” Ladron said. "We’ve had a little bit of a tough stretch here against some really good teams. My family has stayed behind me and been by my side. We were hoping this milestone would come a little sooner this year, but getting it here is special.
(Watertown Athletic Director and former WHS boys basketball coach) Jamie Koepp means the world to me. I consider him my mentor. He’s been a big part of my coaching career. We’ve had some big wins here. We wrapped up the last Wisconsin Little Ten Conference title here and my 100th win came here.”
Ladron was congratulated afterwards by several Watertown alums as he posed for pictured with a commemorative plaque. Beaver Dam traveled well for this one despite the prospect of hazardous winter conditions for the drive home.
"When you talk about that many wins, it takes a lot of people,” Ladron said. "It takes a lot of great kids, a lot of great families and a great administrative team back at school. (Athletic Director Melissa) Gehring is top notch. It takes a great family. My wife and kids are top notch. They understand what this is all about and allowed me to do it for as long as I have done it.”
Watertown hosts Milwaukee Vincent on Monday.
“How we are playing right now is not acceptable,” O’Leary said. "We don’t have much time to get ready to play. After Thursday, it’s only going to get tougher. The teams we are going to play are all Division 1, big schools with lots of wins. They are going to have quickness. They are going to have size. We’ll try to be tougher.”
JV falls, JV2 wins: Watertown’s junior varsity lost 53-47. Brady Schauer led the Goslings with 15 points while Hudson Fredrick and Jack Meyers each added eight. Watertown’s JV2 team won 67-48. Brett Schwefel led Watertown with 26 points while Calvin Hurtgen added 17.
BEAVER DAM 69, WATERTOWN 34
Beaver Dam 33 36 — 69
Watertown 19 15 — 34
Beaver Dam (fg ft-fta tp) — Bunkoske 8 1-3 22, Helbing 1 0-0 2, Kaul 2 0-0 6, Kuhl 4 0-0 10, Soto 2 0-0 4, Sharkey 2 0-0 4, Loomans 2 2-2 6, Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Jens 1 0-0 3, Abel 1 0-1 2, Schmuhl 3 0-0 8 Totals 27 3-6 69
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Sarmiento 1 1-1 3, Shelton 1 0-0 2, Bohmann 2 2-2 6, Esquivel 0 2-2 2, Winkelman 1 0-0 2, Gapinski 7 1-1 16, Kamrath 0 0-1 0, Schwefel 1 0-0 3 Totals 13 6-7 34
Three-point goals — BD (Bunkoske 5, Kaul 2, Kuhl 2, Jens, Schmuhl 2), W (Gapinski, Schwefel)
Total fouls — BD 15, W 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.