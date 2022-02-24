Senior guard Judd Guse led three players in double figures with 15 points as Luther Prep’s boys basketball team closed out the Capitol North slate and the regular season with a 54-34 win over Lake Mills on Thursday at LPS.
Luther Prep (10-11, 5-5 in conference) opened the game on a 19-3 run and never looked back. The Phoenix got out in transition repeatedly in the early going. Guse had a steal for a layup midway through the run, which was capped by back-to-back steals for layups by senior guards Tom Koelpin and Ben Frick.
“We started the game really strong, covering up their 3-point shooters and rebounding well,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We outrebounded them 33-20, and only gave up two offensive rebounds. That’s a stat we look for and we are proud when it goes our way.”
Sophomore guard Ben Vasold and senior guard Owen Heiman each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half to help the Phoenix take a 29-18 lead into halftime. Senior guard Tom Balge scored eight of his 12 points in the second half. Guse hit three of his team’s seven triples on the night.
“Judd has his best game of the season,” Vasold said. “He played with confidence. We have confidence in him. When he gets hot, he can fill it up.”
It also made for a happy Senior Night for the Phoenix.
“We’re a senior heavy team,” Vasold said. “The leadership they have brought all season long has been tremendous. They are a special group of guys. They like playing with each other. They get more excited for each other than they do for themselves. It’s fun to coach them. They always work hard. They are always listening, always doing whatever they can to help the team.”
Freshman guard AJ Bender led Lake Mills (10-14, 3-7) with 14 points, with 11 of those coming in the first half. Sophomore forward Matthew Stenbroten scored seven of his 10 points in the first half for the L-Cats. KC Hagedorn scored all seven of his points after halftime.
“This was our best defensive effort by far,” Vasold said. “Lake Mills is going to be good for years to come. They have a lot of talent including some freshmen on JV who are very good.”
Both teams enter the Division 3 regionals next Tuesday. Luther Prep drew the eighth seed and hosts ninth seeded Winneconne. Lake Mills drew a ninth seed and plays at eighth-seeded Shoreland Lutheran.
LUTHER PREP 54, LAKE MILLS 34
Lake Mills 18 16 — 34
Luther Prep 29 25 — 54
Lake Mills (fg ft-fta tp) — Stenbroten 3 2-4 10, Bender 4 4-4 14, Hagedorn 3 0-0 7, Horkan 1 1-2 3 Totals 11 7-10 34
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Lawrenz 1 0-0 2, Frick 1 0-0 2, Vasold 4 0-0 10, Balge 6 0-0 12, Guse 6 0-0 15, Heiman 2 0-0 6, Koelpin 2 0-0 4, Pederson 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0 1-2 1 Totals 23 1-2 54
Three-point goals — LM (Stenbroten 2, Bender 2, Hagedorn), LP (Vasold 2, Guse 3, Heiman 2)
Total fouls — LM 6, LP 10
