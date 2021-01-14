POYNETTE -- Senior forward Charlie Bender led all scorers with 21 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team won its fourth straight, defeating host Poynette 57-53 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The L-Cats (9-4, 3-1 Capitol) led 30-17 at the halftime break. Bender pushed that lead to 19 after connecting on a 3-pointer from the corner and finishing off a 3-point play on an out of bounds underneath.
Senior forward Jaxson Retrum had a score in the paint sandwiched around a pair of Bender buckets, pushing the lead to 47-23.
Poynette (5-4, 0-2) outscored the L-Cats 30-10 down the stretch but wasn't able to snap its 11-game losing streak in the series.
Retrum finished with 14 points and senior forward Adam Moen added 11 for Lake Mills, which is ranked seventh in the Associated Press Division 3 poll.
The WIAA released updated playoff assignments for the boys basketball state tournament and Lake Mills was among the teams moving up a division this season to help balance the tournament field in all five divisions. The L-Cats will now be in the Division 2 bracket.
Lake Mills hosts Mount Horeb on Saturday at noon.
LAKE MILLS 57, POYNETTE 53
Lake Mills 30 27 — 57
Poynette 17 36 — 53
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 0 6-8 6; Wilke 0 0-2 0; Foster 2 0-0 5; Retrum 7 0-2 14; Moen 4 3-8 11; Bender 6 8-9 21. Totals 19 17-29 57.
POYNETTE — K. Peterson 6 3-4 16; McCormick 3 0-0 8; Kloskey 4 0-1 8; Feller 6 1-2 15; C. Peterson 1 3-6 6. Totals 20 7-13 53.
3-point goals: LM 2 (Foster, Bender); P 6 (McCormick 2, Feller 2, K. Petersen, C. Petersen). Total fouls: LM 12; P 17.
