EAST TROY — Ayianna Johnson won two events for the Jefferson Eagles at a season-opening track and field meet at East Troy.
Johnson won the discus throw with a distance of 124-08. In the shot put, Johnson finished first with a throw of 37-0175. Johnson was the lone area athlete to win multiple individual events.
The Eagles’ Noah Schultz earned a top finish in the discus with a distance of 129-04.
Lakeside Lutheran had three first-place finishes in individual events: Christian Schmidt in the 110 meter hurdles (16.3), Kyle Main in the 100 meter dash (11.46) and Lydia Buxa in the 300 meter hurdles (51.16).
